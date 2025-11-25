Miguel Cervantes, Kathryn Gallagher and More to Join NYSF's 40th Anniversary Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Stage and Film's 40th Anniversary Gala, commemorating 40 years of developing new works and a reunion of acclaimed artists at SAF, will honor Board Member Douglas Harmon, Co-Head of Capital Markets for Newmark, and Founding Board Member Jane Harmon, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, for their contributions to New York Stage and Film and the American Theater. The event will take place on Monday December 8, 2025, at 6:30pm at 583 Park Avenue.

The 40th Anniversary Gala will feature selections from musicals that had their start with New York Stage and Film including American Idiot, Goddess, Hadestown, Hamilton, Mexodus, None: A Practical Breviary, and Shelter, performed by Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), 2025 MacArthur Fellow Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Swept Away), Lilly Award winner Crystal Monee Hall (Shelter), Tony Award nominee Amber Iman (Goddess), the Tony Award-winning composer of Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Emmy Award nominee Brian Quijada (Mexodus), and more.

The evening will also feature appearances by Sopan Deb (The New York Times), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana(Tootsie), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (Left on Tenth), Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day),Vanessa Kai (“Elsbeth”), Mark Linn-Baker (The Imaginary Invalid), Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies (Left on Tenth), Max Mayer (Adam), Emmy Award nominee Rob Morrow (“Billions”), Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along), Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff (“The West Wing”), Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley (Brooklyn Laundry), Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (“Mad Men”), Jon Tenney (“And Just Like That”), Leslie Urdang (Beginners), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Hold On to Me Darling), and more. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Terence "T” Odonkor.

Douglas Harmon is one of the most prolific commercial real estate brokers in the country. Since the beginning of his career in 1985, Doug has been a prominent player in New York City real estate and a trusted advisor on the national and international scene. Mr. Harmon has handled most of the world’s largest, highest-profile and record-setting transactions with over $300 billion in total transaction volume. Doug has sold both the largest office and residential transactions in history as well as most recently the largest loan portfolio sale in history through the sale of the failed Signature Bank’s $60 Billion of loans on behalf of the FDIC. Mr. Harmon had sold or recapitalized more $1 billion transactions than any other advisor by a factor of more than five times.

Throughout his career, Mr. Harmon has chaired the investment sales teams at Eastdil Secured, Cushman & Wakefield and now Newmark, perennially leading each firm to the top of the charts in transaction volume during his tenure.

Harmon’s real estate transaction experience is broad and extensive, with a resume that includes well-known office properties (many of which he has sold or recapitalized several times) like the Sears / Willis Tower in Chicago, the Bank of America Center in San Francisco and the GM Building, Sony Building and the Time Warner Center in New York City; to major residential assets such as Peter Cooper Stuyvesant Town, Starrett City, Parkmerced, and The Apthorp; to iconic hotels such as the Waldorf Astoria, The Setai, The W Hotel Miami and the Chelsea Hotel on two different occasions. Furthermore, Harmon has been a pioneer in transacting in what are now Manhattan’s most exclusive submarkets including the Meatpacking District and Hudson Yards with the sales of Chelsea Market, Google’s NYC Headquarters (111 Eighth Avenue), the Starrett-Leigh Building, The Toy Buildings, 10, 20 and 30 Hudson Yards.

Mr. Harmon holds an MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA and a BA from Brown University.

He is a longtime Board Member of New York Stage and Film. He also serves on the advisory board of Caravel Management, LLC a New York-based emerging and frontier markets investment firm. Mr. Harmon is also a member of the World Resource Institute’s Global Leadership Council.

Jane Harmon produced the original production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (formerly Theatre de Lys) starring Ellis Rabb, to be followed by a coproduction of Asinamali! and the original production of Alfred Uhry’s Driving Miss Daisy, with Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey. She was part of the team that transferred the Steppenwolf production of Sam Shepard’s Buried Child to Broadway. In 1997, she produced the world premiere of Uhry’s Tony Award-winning play, The Last Night of Ballyhoo. She commissioned Uhry to write Edgardo Mine, based on the nonfiction book The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara by David Kertzer about the kidnapping of a young Jewish boy by the Vatican. The play was presented at Hartford Stage. Harmon devoted most of her career to the development of new work, commissioning and enhancing plays by writers like Horton Foote, Rebecca Gilman and Jon Robin Baitz. Harmon was a founding Board Member of New York Stage and Film; an early Board Member of Young Playwrights founded by Stephen Sondheim; a member of the League of American Theatres and Producers and on the Advisory Board of the League of Professional Women Theatre Women.

SAF is a vital incubator for artists developing new work for theater, dance, television, and film. For 40 years, SAF has developed over 1,000 stories that have won every major award including the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, Academy Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Obie Award. The Annual Gala supports SAF’s Summer Season at Marist University, year-round New York City Programming, Developing Dance Narrative Programming, Residencies for individuals and colleague organizations, Awards & Fellowships, Apprenticeships for emerging technicians and administrators, and audience engagement.

Single tickets for the New York Stage and Film 40th Anniversary Gala are $1,250 - $2,500, with tables starting at $12,500.