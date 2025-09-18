Michael Urie, Beth Malone and More to Join Tectonic Theater Project Gala Honoring Barbara Whitman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning producer Barbara Whitman will be presented with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award at Tectonic Theater Project's A Tectonic Cabaret, the organization’s annual benefit gala, on Monday, October 20, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th Street). As previously announced, the evening will also honor Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Uzo Aduba with The Jane Fonda Award. Directed by Amy Marie Seidel, A Tectonic Cabaret will be hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actor Michael Urie. Tickets for A Tectonic Cabaret are now on sale here.

A Tectonic Cabaret will feature performances by Emmy Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby, Tony Award-winners Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club) and Beth Malone (Fun Home), Erin Morton (Heathers), and puppetry by Dan Hurlin. The evening will also feature the Tony Award-winning costumes of Dede Ayite.

“We are deeply honored to celebrate our dear friend Barbara Whitman with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award,” said Moisés Kaufman, Founding Artistic Director of Tectonic Theater Project. “Barbara’s visionary producing has helped bring some of the most groundbreaking stories of our time to Broadway, and her commitment to bold, transformative theater has inspired us all. She has been an extraordinary champion of Tectonic’s work and of artists everywhere, and we are thrilled to recognize her remarkable contributions to the field with this award.”

Barbara Whitman is a Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning theatrical producer. Her Broadway credits include Angels in America (Tony and Drama Desk Award, Best Play Revival), The Humans (Tony Award, Best Play), Fun Home (Tony Award, Best Musical), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony and Drama Desk Award, Best Musical Revival), Red (Tony and Drama Desk Award, Best Play), and Next to Normal (Pulitzer Prize). A native New Yorker, Barbara studied at NYU’s Gallatin School and earned an MFA in Theatre Management and Producing from Columbia University. She serves on the Board of Governors of the Broadway League and Columbia University School of the Arts Dean’s Council. Her proudest productions are her two sons, Daniel and Will.