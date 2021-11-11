Metropolitan Playhouse Announces Call For New One-Act Play Scripts

Now in its 30th season, Obie Award-winning Metropolitan Playhouse is accepting submissions for its 17th presentation of East Village Chronicles, a festival of new one-act plays inspired by the diverse population, culture, and history of Manhattan's Lower East Side. There is an honorarium of $100 for each script accepted for production.



EAST VILLAGE CHRONICLES, VOLUME 17

THEME

Plays must pertain specifically, even if not exclusively, to the character, reputation, and/or history of the East Village and/or Lower East Side neighborhoods of Manhattan. Creative responses to this broad theme are encouraged, but plays that do not address the neighborhood's history and/or character will not be considered.



DEADLINE

Scripts must be received by January 21, 2022.

Chosen scripts will be announced by March 15, 2022.



SUBMISSION DETAILS

Emailed submissions are highly preferred, and should be sent to Amanda Vincenti at EVC17@metropolitanplayhouse.org.

Emailed scripts must be in PDF format.

Alternatively, printed scripts may be mailed to:Metropolitan PlayhouseEast Village Chronicles220 East Fourth StreetNew York, NY 10009



SCRIPT FORMAT REQUIREMENTS

Please ensure pages are numbered, and please include the following:

A cover sheet, with playwright's name and contact information.

A production history, if any.



LENGTH



Running time should be from 10 to 30 minutes.



PRODUCTION SPECIFICS

Artistic Staff

Plays will be directed by directors engaged by Metropolitan Playhouse.

Directors will have final say in casting of each play; however, playwrights' suggestions and input are greatly appreciated.

VenuePerformances will be rehearsed and performed live for six performances in the theater's home: a ¾-thrust, 51 seat theater on East Fourth Street.

In the event that pandemic restrictions do not allow for live performances at that time, rehearsals and performances will take place virtually, in consideration of COVID-19 safety measures. Actors perform in remote locations, brought together via conferencing software (such as Zoom), and the performance is streamed one time, live, to the theater's YouTube channel and Facebook page. A recording of the live performance remains available for four days on these two platforms.

Performance dates (subject to change):Plays will be presented over the weekends of June 16 - 26, 2022

QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS

Any questions may be directed to Amanda Vincenti by email at: EVC17@metropolitanplayhouse.org or the theatre's main phone: 212-995-8410.