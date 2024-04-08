Medusa Collective NYC Will Host a Reading of Nayum Faruki's NAMES PLAY

exploring the immigrant experience and identity in NAMES PLAY by nayum faruki

By: Apr. 08, 2024
Medusa Collective NYC Will Host a Reading of Nayum Faruki's NAMES PLAY
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

NAMES PLAY, a new work by Pakistani playwright Nayum Faruki, will have a staged reading produced by Medusa Collective NYC on April 12th, 2024, 8pm, at The Pete at The Flea Theatre. (20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007.)

NAMES PLAY is a deep dive into the psyche and internal world of a young south asian immigrant, the community that you keep within yourself, and what's really behind a name. Three performers and a myriad of other manifestations argue, discuss, and uncover who they really are.

NAMES PLAY Creative Team

Director: Nayum Faruki

Stage Manager: Madeline Heeney

Producer: Bella Fatigati

Assistant Director: Han Bumanlag

Assistant Stage Manager: Deja Matthews

Assistant Producer: Keeley Dunn Heagerty

NAMES PLAY Cast

Performer One: Anetta Hartono

Performer Two: Mati

Performer Three: Rudrani Ghosh




Videos