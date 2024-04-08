Medusa Collective NYC Will Host a Reading of Nayum Faruki's NAMES PLAY

exploring the immigrant experience and identity in NAMES PLAY by nayum faruki
NAMES PLAY, a new work by Pakistani playwright Nayum Faruki, will have a staged reading produced by Medusa Collective NYC on April 12th, 2024, 8pm, at The Pete at The Flea Theatre. (20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007.)
NAMES PLAY is a deep dive into the psyche and internal world of a young south asian immigrant, the community that you keep within yourself, and what's really behind a name. Three performers and a myriad of other manifestations argue, discuss, and uncover who they really are.
Director: Nayum Faruki
Stage Manager: Madeline Heeney
Producer: Bella Fatigati
Assistant Director: Han Bumanlag
Assistant Stage Manager: Deja Matthews
Assistant Producer: Keeley Dunn Heagerty
Performer One: Anetta Hartono
Performer Two: Mati
Performer Three: Rudrani Ghosh
Videos