McKenzie Kurtz, Nadia Quinn & More Join Natalie Ortega For FUNNY GIRLS

Hey, Mister Arnstein, here they are! After a smashing summer debut, FUNNY GIRLS, a musical comedy variety show, returns to CHELSEA MUSIC HALL on Monday, November 11th at 8:30pm as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Singer, song-writer and comedian Natalie Ortega (Wicked, B’way) hosts a night of music and laughter, bringing together some of the most talented womxn from the worlds of Broadway and comedy.

This ONE NIGHT ONLY event will feature live music, original songs, special guest appearances, and more! FUNNY GIRLS’ all-womxn lineup will showcase up-and-coming musical comedians alongside current Broadway stars to create a night of comedy and music that will make audiences laugh ’til they cry.

The show will feature performances by McKenzie Kurtz (Heart of Rock n Roll, B’way; Frozen, B’way), Rose Kelso (The Tonight Show; Comedy Central), Taylor Ortega (Jackpot!; Welcome to Flatch ), Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs; Masked Singer), Kristina Doucette (Sunset Blvd, B’way; Wicked, B’way), Nadia Quinn (West Side Story; Succession; Edinburgh Fringe), and Jess Elgene (Edinburgh Fringe; UCB)! Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased here.

Natalie Ortega, is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian currently starring as ‘Nessarose’ in the Broadway production of Wicked. She has performed musical comedy at The Stand, The Hollywood Improv, UCB New York and LA, and more. Natalie is an alumni of UCB LA’s Maude Night, which features the city's best sketch comedians. Her original music has garnered millions of views and streams across social platforms. Other credits include Search Party (HBO Max) and Maybe I Do.

