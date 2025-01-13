Maya Choldin Appointed Managing Director of New York Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maya Choldin will succeed Jeremy Blocker as New York Theatre Workshop's Managing Director. Choldin will assume the role beginning February 1, 2025.



Raised in Alberta, and a graduate of Mount Allison University, Choldin joins New York Theatre Workshop from Theatre Calgary, where she served as Executive Director for the past four years. Prior to Theatre Calgary, she was Managing Director of Pig Iron Theatre Company in Philadelphia, PA, a position she held for six seasons.



Choldin has built a long resume in the arts that includes serving as General Manager of the Pennsylvania Ballet, along with roles at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center, the Kimmel Center, and management of productions and projects at Opera Philadelphia, the Mann Center, and FringeArts. Choldin has served on the boards of a variety of community organizations, with a deep commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion in the arts.



“I have long admired New York Theatre Workshop, both for the long history of groundbreaking theater and for the deep commitment to bettering the spaces where artists hone their craft, so I could not be more thrilled to join this passionate and dedicated team, led by the inimitable Patricia McGregor,” said Maya Choldin. “I look forward to jumping in this February and working with the many incredible artists, the staff and the audiences that call New York Theatre Workshop home, as we continue the 2025 spring season and look forward, together, to all that’s next.”



"I am thrilled to welcome the extraordinary Maya Choldin to New York Theatre Workshop as our next Managing Director,” said Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. “Maya’s unflappable dexterity animating ideas and solving problems is inspiring. She has a strong history of centering the work of visionary artists while structuring practical systems to meet organizational goals.



“Maya’s praises have been sung far and wide, from her team at Pig Iron Theatre Company to her collaborators at Theatre Calgary and beyond. Meeting Maya, I was struck by her combination of intelligence, humor, curiosity and strategy. Her sharp skills are an exceptional match for the Workshop in this moment. I am excited to partner with Maya to build the next vital chapter at New York Theatre Workshop.”



“We are elated to welcome Maya as our next Managing Director,” said Board President Jaye Chen. “Her depth of experience and sophistication in organizational leadership and her courage and commitment to the arts were clear from the moment we met her. She comes to New York Theatre Workshop with vision, values and integrity. Under the inspired co-leadership of Patricia and Maya, I am eager to discover where they will inspire us next in all our artistic endeavors.”



Photo credit: Trudie Lee

Comments