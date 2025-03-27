Matt Rodin to Star in BEAU THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matt Rodin (Company National Tour, All the World’s a Stage) will star in the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken and Biscuits, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production plays June 6 through July 27 at 154 Christopher Street. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Matt Rodin recently appeared in Keen Company’s All The World’s A Stage, and toured the country as Jamie in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company. Other major credits include Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Hair.

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Rodin) – a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Beau the Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series.

Following a presentation at the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival, Sony Masterworks Broadway released the show’s world premiere recording.

