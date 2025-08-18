Mary Stout, Allyson Tucker, Gregory North To Star In THE SUSTAIN Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sustain, an original musical by Aaron Drescher, Alice Jankell and Pamela Weiler Grayson, will receive 5 developmental workshop presentations at the Sargent Theatre in New York City September 17-21. The piece has been in development in Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab since 2019.

The show is an intimate musical about love, sex and connection in a senior living facility told through an indie rock score and interwoven stories of its elderly residents, the staff who takes care of them, and the lives they leave behind outside as they start a new chapter.

The workshop will star Broadway veterans Mary Stout (Tony nominee for Jane Eyre, On the Twentieth Century, Beauty and the Beast, My Favorite Year), Allyson Tucker (OBC Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Follies, Anything Goes), Gregory North (Into the Woods, Grand Hotel, The Secret Garden), and Robert Vincent Smith (Show Boat) along with Jo Yang (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Iliana Guibert, Emily Jewell, Claire McClanahan, and Micah Meyers.

The Sustain features a book and lyrics by Alice Jankell and Pamela Weiler Grayson and music by Aaron Drescher with direction by NJ Agwuna. Dave Klodowski will serve as Music Director and conductor of the band, which will include himself on keyboard, Aaron Drescher on drums, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, and Connor Frawley on bass.