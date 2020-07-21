Mary Dimino Joins the Cast of Comedy Series About Pandemic

Comedian and Gracie award winning actress Mary Dimino is added to the cast of talent in the new comedy series "The Honeyzoomers," a sitcom style online series about the pandemic shot during the pandemic. Each of the actors separately film scenes from their respective homes while in quarantine.

The weekly show is shot in classic sitcom Honeymoomers style; in black and white, with an audience laugh track, having a 39 episode run, with the title of each episode mirroring that of the original Honeymooners. This one of a kind series explores New York City's pandemic experience, with each episode centering around issues happening currently. It chronicles the lives of our heroes as they navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 world in which they now live.

The show was created by Charles Messina, an accomplished playwright, currently collaborating with Dion DiMucci on the new musical about the singer's life titled The Wanderer - the Life and Music of Dion. The Wanderer is set to open at the Paper Mill Playhouse April 2021. The two stars of The Honeyzoomers, both masters of comedic improv, are Joli Tribuzio and Johnny Tammaro. Tribuzio and Tammaro starred in various Off-Broadway productions of Messina's hit play A Room of My Own, alongside Mario Cantone.

The Honeyzoomers boasts special guest stars Lin Tucci (Orange Is the New Black), Ernest Migione (Third Watch), Anthoula Katsimatides (FBI), David Valcin (Person of Interest), Maureen Van Zandt (Sopranos), and the latest cast addition, Mary Dimino in the role of Nora Nardelli.

Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, with appearances including Comedy Central, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, NBC's Today Show, American Movie Classic's Movie Moments, sketches on CBS's The Late Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, along with dozens of national commercials. Dimino's two hit one-woman shows ran off-Broadway on Theatre Row, enjoyed residencies at Times Square Arts Center and tour theaters nationally. Scared Skinny, penned by and starring Dimino, won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Mary Dimino is also winner of both a Gracie Allen award by American Women in Television and Best Female Comic by MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs).

The Honeyzoomers is produced by Jill Menza and Jeremy Long, also producers of The Wanderer.

You can find more info about the series at: https://www.thehoneyzoomers.com/ .

