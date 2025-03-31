Marc Kimelman to Moderate New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Choreographer Marc Kimelman (associate choreographer of Jagged Little Pill) will moderate the launch of the 12th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 6PM ET.

The lab will be presented at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) and will be streamed live. Click here to purchase tickets.

The New Works Lab will support three original musicals and three choreographers who will bring them to life on their feet for the first time. The featured choreographers are Jenny Boissiere (Magia), Jōvan Dansberry (Big Quarterly), and Avital Asuleen (Forty Elephants). The three musicals include: Magia - with book/music/lyrics by Letitia Bullard and Nathan Leitão, Big Quarterly - with book/music/lyrics by S. Todd Townsend, Luke McLemore, and Kim Kilby, and Forty Elephants - with book and lyrics by Laurie Hochman and music and lyrics by Bryan Blaskie.

The lab features performance by Anthony Chatmon II (Hadestown), DeMarius R. Copes (Some Like It Hot), Maurice Ivy (The Met Opera), Andre Malcolm (The Outsiders), Voltaire Wade-Green (Hamilton), Ricardo A. Zayas (Moulin Rouge!), Aixa Borgetti Lopez, Kristen Grace Brown, Sydney Castiglione, Lydia Clinton, Neyda Colón-DiMaria, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Allie G. Hill, Mackenzie Lynch, Charlotte Raines, Rohan, Destiny Toussaint, and MaliQ Williams. The associate choreographers are Dianne Cano (Magia), Arianne Meneses (Big Quarterly), and Sarah Grace Mastro (Forty Elephants).

Curated by Avital Asuleen and funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for original musicals during incubation. New York Theatre Barn will continue to provide Live CART and captioning services provided in part by NYSCA/TDF TAP Plus. The lab's unique programming supports choreographer development, fosters collaboration between writers and choreographers earlier in the creative process, and serves as an educational forum where all parties can strengthen and specify how dance can be used to convey story and character.

Comments