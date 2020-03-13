Ma-Yi Suspends Performances Of Haruna Lee's SUICIDE FOREST

Following yesterday's March 12 performance, Ma-Yi Theater Company has suspended performances of Haruna Lee's Suicide Forest. This proactive measurement has been taken in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Tri-State area. Ma-Yi values the health and wellbeing of its audiences, artists, and staff, and believes this suspension of performances is the best course of action for their community and stakeholders. Ma-Yi is following the lead of city, state, and federal elected officials as well as the recommendations of the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Ma-Yi is deeply committed to its core values, especially during difficult periods. Therefore all individuals involved with the production will continue to be paid through the previously announced closing of March 21.

While ticket refunds are available, Ma-Yi is hopeful that audiences will donate the cost of their ticket to help support its artists and staff. Tickets to Suicide Forest may also be exchange for a future performance this season or in the 2020-2021 season. More information can be found at ma-yitheatre.org

Directed by Aya Ogawa, Suicide Forest is a bilingual nightmare play excavating the Japanese-American consciousness and its intimate relationship with sex, suicide, and identity. Declared a "Best of 2019" production by New York Magazine and a critic's pick by The New York Times and Time Out New York, the encore engagement of Suicide Forest opened on March 3 following a limited run at The Bushwick Starr in 2019.



Founded in 1989 and now celebrating its 30th season, Ma-Yi Theater Company is a Drama Desk, Lortel, and Obie Award-winning, Off-Broadway not-for-profit organization whose primary mission is to develop and produce new and innovative plays by Asian American writers. Since its founding, Ma-Yi has distinguished itself as one of the country's leading incubators of new work shaping the national discourse about what it means to be Asian American today.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You