MY WIFE'S MIRROR Streaming at The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a live-streamed readings of two new plays, free of charge, with a talkback to follow: MY WIFE'S MIRROR, by by Edward G.P. Wilkins, June 26, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through June 30, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). Tickets available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/mywifesmirror. The program will be available for four days following its premiere on the Playhouse webpage, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

Susan Racket is refined, delicate, and enraptured by her five-days new husband, who loves her equally in return. But when domestic habitation reveals vices that had been hidden during their courtship,only by adopting the manner of the Devil can she reform him. Imitation proves no form of flattery at all.

First produced at Laura Keene's Varieties--a groundbreaking theater run by the actress/impressario--My Wife's Mirror is full of literary and topical japes, even as its calling out of double standards is absolutely current.

The reading will be followed by a guest scholar's talk and commentary