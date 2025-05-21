MY SON’S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Partner With TDF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be partnering with TDF, the not-for-profit performing arts organization, for the production’s June 12 performance at New York City Center. This performance is the first of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)’s limited engagement from June 12 until June 15.



As part of this special partnership, 10% of all full-priced ticket sales to the June 12 performance of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be donated to TDF. The June 12 performance will also be an Open Caption performance, furthering TDF’s efforts towards making theater more accessible. Finally, TDF will continue their ongoing student initiatives of providing students access to discounted tickets, educational programs, and mentorships by providing numerous students in the New York City area with free tickets to that evening’s performance.



“We’re so excited to be partnering with My Son’s A Queer for this first-of-its-kind benefit performance,” said TDF Executive Director, Deeksha Gaur. “Rob Madge’s show has the capacity to change the lives of families, and we’re delighted to be working with such forward-thinking producers to introduce our diverse constituents to the transformational power of theatre.” Watch a trailer for the show here!



Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.



