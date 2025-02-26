MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Welcome Susan Lucci, Tonya Pinkins and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, the new show by comedy maven Joy Behar at Off-Broadway’s newest venue, MMAC Theater is welcoming a new cast!

Directed by Randal Myler, the 90-minute show has award-winning comedienne Judy Gold (HBO/Comedy Central), Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci (All My Children), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Soapdish) and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Sistas) from February 26 to March 23.

From March 26 to April 20, the cast will feature OBIE winner Talia Balsam (HBO’s Divorce, Homeland), Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin). Balsam replaces the previously announced Gina Gershon who had a scheduling conflict.

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

