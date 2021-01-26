MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO With James Tabeek

It's time to grab those shoulder pads and strike a pose, ladies and gentlemen, because tonight "everything's Taboo" as My Favorite Flop hosts Bobby and Kristina sit down with original Broadway cast member James Tabeek (Taboo; Mary Poppins; Wicked) on "After The Bows". Tune in to hear about his experience working as swing and Dance Captain on the cult classic 2003 Boy George musical and find out what he's been up to during the current COVID-19 quarantine. The interview will stream live at 7pm PST/10pm EST on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch and will remain available for those who would like to watch at a later time.

"After The Bows" is a new companion series to the popular new podcast My Favorite Flop featuring exclusive interviews with former cast members, creatives, super fans, and more related to the last musical discussed. Born out of the sudden and unexpected popularity of the podcast, "After The Bows" aims to pick up where hosts Bobby and Kristina leave off to keep the conversation going and make sure that no flop fact is left forgotten. My Favorite Flop is a new theatre podcast celebrating Broadway fabulous failures and musical misfits hosted by Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!). Since its launch at the end of December, it continues to chart as one of the top 200 shows in the "Performing Arts" category on Apple Podcasts.

