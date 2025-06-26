Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL will return to the stage in 2026 at a venue to be announced! The theatrical celebration of the iconic 1970s disco superstar Sylvester is back in a reimagined production. For all information, go to www.MightyRealSylvester.com and follow @MightyRealSylvester.

Created by Anthony Wayne (currently in “LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE:) and Kendrell Bowman, this sensational production honors the unforgettable life and music of Sylvester — the trailblazing, gender-defying artist who broke barriers and blazed trails through disco and beyond. After captivating audiences in its original sold out run Off-Broadway in New York City and across the country (Washington D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia), Wayne and Bowman reunite to bring audiences a dazzling new version of their beloved musical that promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more spectacular.

Joining the team once again is the incomparable Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tony Award nominee for her original role as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on Broadway and Emmy Award-winning star of ABC's Abbott Elementary. Ralph returns as co-producer, adding her extraordinary talent, legacy, and vision to this stunning revival.

With a new soon-to-be announced creative team and fresh reimagining, the 2026 production of MIGHTY REAL is set to honor Sylvester's electrifying legacy with even more heart, glamor, and disco heat. Fans can expect thrilling new staging, show-stopping performances, and of course, the unforgettable hits that made Sylvester a global sensation.

