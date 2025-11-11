MERRY MAYHEM to be Presented at New Victory Theater This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Victory Theater will welcome Melbourne, Australia’s Circus Oz to New York this December with the rowdy and ridiculous Merry Mayhem, an electrifying circus show displaying everything from playful punches to pranks and pratfalls. This production is part of the New Victory Theater’s 30th birthday season. On December 11, 1995, New 42 reopened the Victory Theater as the New Victory Theater - New York City’s first theater for kids and families.

Pow! Crash! Oi! The uproar from Down Under, Circus Oz is here to unleash some Merry Mayhem on your unsuspecting family. Exploding onto the stage in a rascally rainbow of high-flying frivolity, this multi-generational, muscle-bound ensemble tumbles, tussles and trapezes to the beat of a live rock band! Can an archer hit her target on rollerskates? Can a daredevil granny survive the Dive of Death? Can an aerialist reach the ceiling in his satin gown? Embrace the holiday frenzy and buckle up for a uniquely Aussie celebration of subversive circus fun.

The antics of Circus Oz can be epitomized in one Australian word- larrakin: a boisterous, badly behaved boy who balks at convention. This will be Circus Oz’s sixth appearance at the New Victory, last taking the stage in 2012 with the Circus Oz: From The Ground Up Tour. Merry Mayhem is produced by Parrot Ox.

Recommended for ages 5+, Merry Mayhem is 75 minutes long with no intermission.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Tickets start at $30. To celebrate the New Victory’s 30th birthday, one hundred $30 tickets per performance will also be available in the orchestra and mezzanine on a first-come, first-served basis at all performances between December 5-21. No code required.

Photo credit: Ian Sutherland