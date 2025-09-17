MCC Theater Launches Learning & Culture Department

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater's Public Engagement & Education department will now be known as Learning & Culture to reflect their mission to expand the company’s curriculum. Under their new name, the Learning & Culture department will lead auditions for MCC’s Youth Company programs and facilitate post-show events along with student matinees for their current show, Caroline, by Preston Max Allen (he/him, We Are the Tigers) and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (he/him, Dead Outlaw; Good Night, and Good Luck).

“Over the past year, we’ve been asking: How can our work as a department go deeper? How can we optimally align our internal practices with the values we share publicly?” says Director of Learning & Culture Meggan Gomez. “We’ve piloted several new initiatives to help us answer these questions like offering workshops for the public and paid stipends for Youth Company members. We’ve seen how these new efforts have led to higher program retention and increased satisfaction from students and audiences alike. This new name reflects our commitment to deepening both learning and culture — going beyond curriculum, beyond events, beyond any single production — to emphasize that every conversation we provoke is in the ongoing pursuit of growth and connection, and to prove that change is not only possible but actionable.”

“At MCC, we’ve been reviewing and making changes within our organizational structure, programming, and audience engagement to build on our strengths and better serve our community,” adds Executive Director Blake West. “Our move to Learning & Culture reflects that intentional evolution. It’s a natural progression of our work with students as that work reaches even further, and an exciting step forward as we deepen the ways we connect, create, and grow together.”

To read the full statement on this department shift, please visit: mcctheater.org/learning-culture-department.

The MCC Youth Company is a free program for New York City high school students interested in developing their theatrical toolbox. Within a creative and collaborative environment, teenagers across New York City participate in workshops (Labs) twice a week led by professional theater artists. No prior experience is necessary. Youth Company members are selected through a non-competitive group audition process, based on their willingness to collaborate and interest in further honing their artistic voice. Members will also receive a $250 stipend for completing their lab.

In Playwriting Lab, each company member will be mentored by playwright Juan Ramirez Jr. These young writers will learn about monologue, dialogue, setting, conflict, character stage directions and more each week. First year students will develop ten-minute plays, while returning students will continue to deepen their playwriting practice by developing one-acts and full-length works. Each December, participants will get the opportunity to present their work in FRESHPLAY DISCOVERY, a public reading series featuring their work with professional actors. Select students will continue to develop their plays through the spring in MCC’s FRESHPLAY FESTIVAL.

The MCC Youth Company Playwriting Lab meets every week in October through December on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm.

In Performance Lab, Kareem M. Lucas will facilitate workshops, where students will write and perform scenes, songs, monologues, and choreographed movement pieces to devise an original play, culminating in the annual production of UNCENSORED at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The MCC Youth Company Performance Lab meets every week in January through March on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30-6:30pm, with additional Saturday classes beginning in March through April. In March, the MCC Youth Company Performance Lab will finish their weekly sessions at 7:30pm.

Auditions for the MCC Youth Company Playwriting Lab will be held on Thursday, October 9 beginning at 4:30pm through 6:30pm. Auditions for Performance Lab will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Auditions for both labs will take place on site at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd St).

To register for MCC Youth Company Playwriting Lab auditions, please visit: mcc.theater/PlaywritingLab. Registration for the MCC Youth Company Performance Lab will open on Tuesday, December 16.

Any current New York City high school student is encouraged to apply; no preparation is required for the audition process. To learn more, please visit: mcctheater.org/public-engagement-education/youth-company.

Learning & Culture events for Caroline begin on Thursday, September 25 with a Bracelet Making and Soda Social, taking place prior to that evening’s performance. MCC will host a second community night for the play on Saturday, October 11 centered on the topic of Parenting Politicized Identities.

The Learning & Culture department will also host a student matinee for Caroline on Thursday, October 16 at 11am. Tickets for New York City public high school students are priced at $10 each, and $25 each for all other schools.

Educators can request tickets for student groups by filling out the following form: mcc.theater/StudentMatinee. Priority will be given to New York City public schools and schools that apply before October 1.

MCC Theater is committed to making theatre accessible for New York City youth, so educators are encouraged to email education@mcctheater.org to inquire about further financial assistance or ask any questions.