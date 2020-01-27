Linda Simpson Will Appear In Conversation With Justin Vivian Bond At Wild Project

wild project will host Linda Simpson in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond. The event takes place on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 PM at Wild Project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B).

Tickets are $20 and will benefit the wild project's mission and programming. Advance tickets can be purchased online at http://www.thewildproject.com.





A frank and intimate conversation between two of downtown's iconic performers, Linda Simpson and Justin Vivian Bond. These two legends of New York City nightlife dish on the creativity, grit, and spirit that keeps the East Village a vital creative incubator.







