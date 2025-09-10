Len Cariou To Star In Richard Vetere’s ZAGŁADA At The American Theatre Of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Len Cariou will lead the cast of Richard Vetere’s new drama Zagłada, directed by Maja Wampuszyc, running October 16 through November 2, 2025 at the American Theatre of Actors (314 W. 54th Street, NYC).

The title, a Polish word meaning “annihilation,” is used in Poland to describe the Holocaust. Vetere’s play unfolds as a psychological crime thriller in which four New Yorkers collide inside a Queens police precinct. Nonagenarian Jerzy Kozlowski has just been arrested for firing at journalist Danielle Hooper, who has uncovered evidence that Kozlowski once served as a kapo in a Nazi concentration camp. In the hours that follow, NYPD Officer Frank Napoli, Homeland Security Officer Sonia Sokolow, and Hooper confront Kozlowski—and themselves—as questions of truth, justice, and survival come to the fore.

The cast features Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Blue Bloods), Jes Washington (The Gilded Age), and Salvatore Inzerillo (The Iceman Cometh), under the direction of Maja Wampuszyc (Irena’s Vow).

Playwright Richard Vetere is known for The Third Miracle (novel and screenplay, produced by Francis Ford Coppola), The Marriage Fool (CBS), and numerous stage works including Black & White City Blues.

Cariou, a Theatre Hall of Fame inductee, earned a Tony Award for his iconic performance in Sweeney Todd and is beloved to television audiences for his 14-season run as Henry “Pop” Reagan on Blue Bloods.

The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976 by James Jennings, has staged more than 1,000 original plays and nurtured artists including Dennis Quaid, Edie Falco, and Chazz Palminteri.