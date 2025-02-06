LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Hugh Jackman & More Join BTC Gala Host Committee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The host committee has been revealed for the 2nd Annual “Building the Change” Gala, including include David Belafonte, George Faison, Irene Gandy, David Henry Hwang, Hugh Jackman, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory, Alex Newell, Gigi Pritzker, Clint Ramos, Lauren Reid, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, and Thomas Schumacher.

It was previously announced that BTC will host its 2nd Annual Gala on Monday, March 3, 2025 in New York City at the Rainbow Room. Performers and honorees to be announced soon.

This event, the 2nd Annual BTC Gala, is celebrating entertainment professionals working in theater, film, television, cultural institutions, and music which will be held at the Rainbow Room at 6:00pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7:00pm ET dinner and tribute.

Tickets to the “Building the Change” Gala begin at $1,000. Visit the event page and purchase tickets at https://givebutter.com/buildingthechange2025.

