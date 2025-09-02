La MaMa to Present World Premiere Listening Party of GIVE ME A WILDFIRE Scripted Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La MaMa will present the world premiere listening party of the scripted podcast Give Me A Wildfire produced by Non Sans Content. Emceed by 24 Hour Plays Artistic Director Mark Armstrong, the evening will include a Q & A with writer Daniel Duren, director C.C. Kellogg, actor-producer Sigrid Sutter, sound designers Michelle Deniesse Lugo, Alexandra Alvarez Pilonieta, and members of the cast (TBD). This is a strictly limited engagement.

Featuring on-location, immersive sound captures of the Boundary Waters wilderness, the story follows David as he tracks his wife Jesse, an eco-journalist who's gone missing while on assignment in Northern Minnesota. An intimate thriller, the story asks, "How far would you go to protect something you love?" The cast includes Ken Barnett, Tina Benko, Reed Birney, Steven Epp, Chris Ghaffari, Timothy Hull, Carol Jacobanis, Christopher Kelly, Sigrid Sutter, and Welker White.

The premiere is also a fundraiser for non-profit environmental advocacy group Friends of the Boundary Waters, who has partnered with Non Sans Content for this production. Donations will be accepted at the premiere night and online any time.

"We're grateful and hopeful that this scripted podcast drama will shine a light on the urgent threats facing the Boundary Waters and inspire listeners to help us protect this irreplaceable wilderness. Together, we're building a vital community working to safeguard clean water, preserve wilderness, and ensure that the magic of this pristine place endures for future generations." - Chris Knopf, Executive Director, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness

"All proceeds for the life of the podcast will be passed along to Friends of the Boundary Waters. Daniel and I produced this piece as a gift to the land and its continued preservation; we encourage audiences to donate directly to our non-profit partner," commented Sutter.

Give Me a Wildfire will drop online on all major podcast platforms on September 30th.