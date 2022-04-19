La MaMa & Collapsable Giraffe to Present the Premiere of Object Collection's LOOK OUT SH!HEAD Episode 3

La MaMa, in association with Collapsable Giraffe, will present the world premiere of Object Collection's Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3, a multidisciplinary performance inspired by Éric Rohmer's 1980 film cycle Comédies et Proverbes, for two weeks this June. The performance will take place June 17-20 (Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm; Sunday at 4pm; and Monday at 8:30pm) and June 23-26 (Thursday through Saturday at 8:30pm; and Sunday at 4pm) at La MaMa's Downstairs Theater, 66 East 4th Street, in Manhattan.

Brooklyn-based ensemble Object Collection returns to La MaMa with its newest work, Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3, based on legendary French film director Éric Rohmer's 1980s film cycle Comédies et Proverbes about love and desire. Directed by Kara Feely, with text and music composed by Travis Just, Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 reignites Object Collection's signature maximalist aesthetic in a kaleidoscopic surge of 21st-century disembodied romance.

Following two filmed episodes streamed last year as part of the Exponential Festival, Episode 3 features a cast of live actors maneuvering among hallucinatory projected bodies. Its dizzying text derives from applying music composition techniques to the original film scripts, creating a dialogue of bizarre innuendo and mysterious word formulae as hilariously absurd as it is resonant. A score of piano with effects and improvised woodwinds accompanies this, performed live on stage by an ensemble of musicians.

Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 is performed by Elena Russo Arman, Francesco Gagliardi, Alenka Kraigher, Catrin Lloyd-Bollard, Alessandro Magania, Daniel Allen Nelson, Nicolás Noreña, Alessandra Novaga, James Oldham, Fulya Peker, and Timothy Scott. Musicians John Hastings (processed piano) and Travis Just (woodwinds and computer). With scenic design by Peiyi Wong, lighting by Kate McGee, and film and video by David Pym. Episode 3 was partially filmed by the actors in their homes in Istanbul, Ljubljana, London, Milan, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York City.

Tickets for Look Out Sh!^head Episode 3 are $25 (general), $20 (students/seniors) in advance; and $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors) day of show, and are available at www.lamama.org.

About Object Collection

Object Collection was founded in 2004 by writer/director Kara Feely and composer/musician Travis Just. The Brooklyn-based group operates within the intersecting practices of performance, music, and theater. They are concerned with simultaneity, complexity, and radicality, combining dense layers of text, notation, objects, and processes. They work to give audiences unconventional viewing experiences through a merging of theatricality and pedestrian activity. The company's works upset habitual notions of time, pace, progression, and virtuosity, and value accumulation above cohesion.

Object Collection performances can take the shape of large-scale performance projects, experimental operas, and duo performances. Object Collection has premiered six original operas. Their work has toured to Norway, Denmark, the UK, Japan, Canada, Italy, and the US. Object Collection's pieces have appeared in New York at La MaMa, Performance Space 122, Ontological Theater at St. Mark's Church, National Sawdust, Chocolate Factory Theater, Abrons Arts Center, Invisible Dog Art Center, Roulette, and Issue Project Room, among others. Albums have been released on Slip Imprint, Infrequent Seams, and khalija. Object Collection has received extended profiles in Frieze magazine, Pitchfork, The Guardian, The Wire, BOMB, and on BBC Radio.

www.objectcollection.us

Kara Feely is a writer, director, designer, and performer for experimental theater and interdisciplinary performance. Her work draws inspiration from experimental writing and music composition strategies, and combines a variety of materials, from found text fragments and landscapes of objects to recorded interviews and radio broadcasts. Feely has been a guest artist at Aarhus University in Denmark, Ca Foscari University of Venice, Wesleyan University, and Kenyon College. Additionally, her texts have been published in Antennae, a journal of experimental writing and performance, PLAY A JOURNAL OF PLAYS, MusikTexte, and the Japanese imprint futow. She has a BA from Barnard College (1999) and an MA from Columbia University (2010). She is co-director of Object Collection.

Travis Just is a composer. His music often uses text, objects, and gesture in addition to instruments, voice, and electronics. He has composed six operas: Problem Radical(s) (2009), Innova (2011), NO HOTEL (2013), cheap&easy OCTOBER (2015), It's All True (2016), and You Are Under Our Space Control (2019). His writings on music and art have appeared in John Zorn's Arcana series, MusikTexte, the journal Tempo (Cambridge, UK), and the Experimental Music Yearbook. Just received a BFA (composition/performance) in 1999 from the Mannes College of Music/New School University while studying with Andrew Cyrille. In 2002 he received an MFA (composition/performance) from California Institute of the Arts and studied with James Tenney, Wadada Leo Smith, and Michael Pisaro. Just was a 2003 DAAD Scholar at the Hochschule für Musik, Köln, and studied composition there with Johannes Fritsch. He is co-director of Object Collection.

About La MaMa

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's historic 60th Season is committed to Radical Access, a comprehensive access that includes physical and economic accessibility, opportunity, representation, and relevance. La MaMa celebrates its 60th season with the reopening of its first permanent home at 74A East 4th Street after extensive renovation ensuring new generations of artists a space to create work and change how we think about and experience art, and ultimately transform our cultural narrative. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961 and has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races, and identities.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman.