La MaMa Announces New Residency From Dmitry Krymov
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club presents: the new residency of Krymov Lab NYC, led by the renowned director Dmitry Krymov.
Krymov Lab NYC began rehearsals of the new productions which are set to premiere showcases of the work in the winter of 2022 and fall of 2023, with a team of talented New York City based actors, designers, and collaborators.
The award winning director Dmitry Krymov has directed and designed various productions internationally, his productions have established him as one of the most original directorial voices of his generation. Krymov and his 'laboratory' present visually stunning, symbolic productions where every moment is original, hugely inventive and surprising. In Moscow, his performances are packed full of audience members hugely anticipating his next vision, waiting to be surprised and entertained.
Krymov fuses art, prose, poetry and popular culture to reimagine, with the help of his company, famous stories through a world of expressive and striking design. In his productions, the design goes on a journey in the same way that the characters do. Set changes, buildings are created and images transformed. Theater of the Artist.
