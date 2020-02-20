LOVE QUIRKS, A Musical Fable Will Run Off-Broadway At St. Luke's Theater

Love Quirks, A New Musical Fable will be making its Off-Broadway premiere in an open-ended run at St. Luke's Theatre (307 West 46thSt.) later this month. Based on actual events, Love Quirks spotlights a group of thirty-somethings (gay and straight), as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. The production features an original score of quirky, neurotic, and poignant songs by composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers filled with laughter, pathos, and an abundance of sexual tension. Previews begin Friday, February 28th and the official opening night is slated for Monday, March 16th. Performances are on Mondays and Fridays at 8:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69 and are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting the St. Luke's box office. For further information visit www.LoveQuirks.com

The ensemble cast features Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Lauren Testerman, and Erin Lamar. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee are the show's understudies.

The production will be directed by Brian Childers, a Helen Hayes Award winning actor who has previously directed Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice and Technology, Breasts and Other World Issues. Austin Nuckols will serve as the musical director and Brent Michael Jones will be the production Stage Manager. The Producer/General Manager is Tom D'Angora.

Four broken hearts must confront the past and look to the future as they march through the strange and often hilarious world of love within the island of Manhattan. In all the forward movement, what they discover is never what they expect - facing up to their individual Love Quirks!

Love Quirks first premiered as a song cycle of Bisen-Hersh's music back in 2010. It was then developed into a full piece when book-writer Childers came aboard. In 2014 it had a limited engagement run at theatre 54. This engagement at St. Luke's is a full-fledged Off-Broadway run.

Composer Seth Bisen-Hersh is an award winning composer/lyricist best known for his musicals The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (its finale was a finalist in 2019's Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Prize), More to Love (2014 winner "Best Lyrics" West Village Music Theatre Festival), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theater, 2010), The Spickner Spin (2004 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe).

Bookwriter Mark Childers wrote the book for the musical The Kid From Brooklyn: The Danny Kaye Story which toured regionally for two years, the play The Rest of Us, and currently serves as Creative Director at Getfused, a Creative Marketing Agency located in Boston, writing commercials for TV and Radio marketing campaigns.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You