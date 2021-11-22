LOVE ACTUALLY THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Begins Performances This Wednesday

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually, returns off-Broadway with performances beginning this Wednesday, November 24th at 7pm at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street), ahead of an opening night set for Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, with the limited engagement set to run through Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical that follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson ? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.

Tickets, starting at $29, are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, by calling 212-921-7862, or by visiting the box office at The Theater Center.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Songs in this spoof of the hodge-podge montage rom-com include:"Messages of Love, Actually""He's the Prime Minister (of Rom-Coms)""Dark Deeds in Dark Corners""British Girls" Keira Knightley Actually""A Joni Mitchell CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education)""The Lament of Laura Linney "The Language of Love""American Girls""The 11 O'Clock Grand Gesture Number""Love is Actually"