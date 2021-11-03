LIGHTWEIGHT to Make NY Debut at United Solo Festival

Based on the true story of a year-long journey through a 28-day addiction treatment program, "Lightweight" examines a complicated young woman's attempt to survive anorexia and maintain a debilitatingly positive attitude in post-9/11 New York City.

Based on her own life, Amie Enriquez stars in a one-woman show that takes the audience through the trials of surviving anorexia from the treatment center she resides in.

From the treatment center, the show explores Enriquez's relationship with her eating-disordered fellow patients, how she faces her own mortality once everyone in the center gets well enough to leave except for her, and how she eventually finds the strength to begin to heal.

During this hour-long dark comedy, Enriquez introduces close to a dozen supporting characters including her fellow patients, parents, and facility staff.

"After a decade + battle with anorexia and bulimia I was finally in a healthy place both mentally and physically. I knew that I wanted to share my story to help others and shed light on the most-deadly of mental diseases that is rarely discussed, but not until I remained stable in this healthy place for a few consistent years," said Enriquez "I wanted to show the world what recovery honestly looked like, so Lightweight was born."

"Lightweight" had two successful sold-out runs in Los Angeles and will make its New York debut on November 9th at 9:30 p.m. during the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, located at 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY. More info here.

"Lightweight" is written by Enriquez and directed by award-winning playwright and actress Lauren Weedman (HBO's Hacks, Euphoria, Looking; Arrested Development).

Amie Enriquez is a New York native now living in Los Angeles. She has written and performed shows at The Groundlings and The Second City Hollywood, where she also taught. She is a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC.