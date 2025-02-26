LAKE GEORGE Returns To The Chain Theatre For An Encore Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an initial run in November 2024, 'Lake George' - an original play by British playwright Dan Blick - returns to the Chain Theatre this March with a brand new cast.

Brought to you by Telos Ensemble, a NYC-based theater company co-founded by Mitchell Pope and Dan Blick, 'Lake George' is Blick's second play. Following the success of 'Telos', 'Concupiscence' and the 'Purgatory' series, Telos Ensemble are bringing 'Lake George' back to the Chain for a two week run, March 5-16th.

Lake George provides the backdrop for this modern tragedy: an untimely family retreat for Jonathan and his two daughters, Alana and Clara. Jonathan's decision to invite his new, and much younger, boyfriend sparks considerable debate, whilst Alana's ongoing marital issues with her husband Tom, and Clara's recent release from a rehabilitation center for narcotics, serves to heighten the inevitable tension. A story centered around love, class dynamics and conflicting life philosophies, Lake George provides a brutal and darkly comedic insight into the world of an upper-class family and their treatment of those around them.

Tickets are now available for purchase here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-george-tickets-1236756685539

