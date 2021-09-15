Kristolyn Lloyd Joins the Cast of FAIRYCAKES Off-Broadway

As Douglas Carter Beane's new comedy begins rehearsals today, Producer Thomas Laub announced that Kristolyn Lloyd has joined the cast of Douglas Carter Beane's comedy Fairycakes as Peaseblossom replacing Alfie Fuller who has departed due to scheduling conflicts. The world premiere is set for this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), home to many of Beane's first plays, beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Opening night is set for October 24th.Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Lloyd is a Grammy and Emmy Award winning actress. Her directing credits include Dainty (BOLD Festival, The Garden Workshop), Nick and The Prizefighter (Modern Works Festival), A Patriots Place (B-Street Theatre, BOLD Festival). Acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway Little Woman (Primary Stages), Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Paradise Blue (The Signature Theatre), Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages), Cabin in the Sky (Encores City Center). Selected Regional: Paradise Blue (Williamstown), Witness Uganda (A.R.T)s, Hairspray, Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV includes: "Random Acts of Flyness (HBO), "Elementary", "Madam Secretary (CBS), "ER" (NBC) , "Lie to Me"(FOX).AND "Kevin Can Wait" (CBS).

Beane will direct the cast of characters which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Alfie Fuller (Peaseblossom), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth)), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

Scenic design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Associate Director.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $35 on www.FairycakesThePlay.com; and the TodayTix® app.

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old-world fairy tales from Douglas Carter Beane.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day.

So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Fairycakes is proud to be the first production of the new season to work in allyship with Broadway for Racial Justice (www.bfrj.com) on creating a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike

For all information go to www.FairycakesThePlay.com