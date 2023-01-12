Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kim Kalish Brings Her Lauded Solo Show THE FUNNY THING ABOUT DEATH To NYC's Cell Theater, January 20 -29

Kim Kalish weaves a series of interconnected stories exploring every bad, crazy, illogical, life affirming decision she made while trying to navigate life and death.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Following its smash sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival, comedian/writer Kim Kalish brings her acclaimed solo show The Funny Thing About Death to New York City. Heartbreakingly funny, Kim reminds you it's okay to not be okay in.

Through the tragedy of losing the love of her life at just 23 years old, Kim Kalish weaves a series of interconnected stories exploring every bad, crazy, illogical, life affirming decision she made while trying to navigate life and death at the same time. Tickets are on sale now at kimkalish.com.

A powerful story delivered with the perfect amount of humor and sincerity; Kim takes you through the many moments of absurdity that grieving brings on. Through the crying, yes, but also through the Katy Perry karaoke 24 hours after he died, the purchase of $1,000 worth of Billy Joel songs (because he liked one Billy Joel song), and the origin story of Peter Parker (the sorry your boyfriend died, so here's a free vibrator, vibrator).

"Grief connects us all, but we never truly talk about what it is to grieve. It's consuming, illogical...it's bonkers. So let's talk about grief; let's laugh and cry about it too," says Kalish.

Kim brings her solo show to New York after an acclaimed premiere at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Festival. "This is gorgeous theatre," wrote Theatre Weekly about the five-star reviewed, sold out run.

"Kim Kalish's storytelling has one overwhelming asset: her. Kalish is charming, funny, and possessed of the winning self-confidence of a New York 'theatre kid', but she's also got a special off-the-cuff quality that makes the audience warm to her almost instantly," said The Scotsman, Scotland's national newspaper.

"Kim Kalish gives a performance most actors only dream of. Her one-woman show is real, raw, and very human. She transports you out of your shoes and into her soul with a story of love, loss, and most importantly the hope that comes from humor," says Tom DeSanto, Executive Producer of X-Men, X2, and the Transformers franchise.

Kim Kalish is a passionate and dynamic performer who has over 30 million views of her online work. She is a multi-competition winning storyteller at various festivals around the US including as a multi-Moth slam winner, a LA Storytelling Fest Finalist, and a Soul Pancake, now called Participant, contributor. As a sketch performer and writer, Kim has performed on Conan a dozen times. She has also appeared in sketches for the popular comedy platform College Humor. Her original work has been featured on a multitude of websites with international and domestic press.

Based in LA, Kim is a competition-winning storyteller with over 30M views of her digital work. Her storytelling CV includes multiple wins at the Moth Story Slam, top accolades at the LA Storytelling Fest, and contributions to storytelling powerhouse, Soul Pancake, now called Participant

Kim has traveled the U.S. and regularly performs stand up and storytelling around Los Angeles. She has performed at all the major alt comedy venues in Los Angeles and New York including Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), Second City, the PIT, and more. A born and bred New Yorker, Kim began her performing career in musical theater,, touring with shows like You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Grease, and Into the Woods. After graduating with a B.A. in theater from Dickinson College, she went on to study and perform with UCB, having toured under their umbrella at improv festivals around the country including the Del Close Marathon and the Chicago Improv Festival. kimkalish.com




