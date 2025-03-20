Kevin Csolak, Karli Dinardo, and Brandon Contreras Join CLASSICS GONE MAD! at Classic Stage Company

The event will take place on Monday April 7 at 7pm.
Additional cast members have been revealed for the 2025 iteration of Classic Stage Company's Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event hosted by stage and screen star Nina West and directed by CSC Associate Board members Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa. With songs, scenes, and a fabulous queen, you’ve never seen CSC quite like this. Highlighting the work of the legendary John Kander and Fred Ebb, this year’s Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday April 7 at 7pm.
Brandon Contreras (Operation Mincemeat), Kevin Csolak (Gypsy), and Karli Dinardo (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’) join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), John Riddle (Frozen), The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina), Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (CSC’s Assassins, Wicked film), Tonatiuh (Kiss of the Spiderwoman film), and Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen). Jesse Kissel serves as the Music Director for the evening and Jōvan Dansberry is the choreographer.
Join CSC for an event that is part show, part party, all unscripted, created with the help of the audience…and all that jazz. This year, the “mad” event concludes with an afterparty and singalong led by pianist Brandon James Gwinn at a local speakeasy.
A new block of tickets available at various price points, beginning at $100, have just been released, with a range of packages available. Those interested in tickets or sponsorship packages should visit . Classics Gone Mad! raises funds to support CSC’s mission, from creating thought-provoking theater to introducing the power of the classics to thousands of students in New York City every year.
