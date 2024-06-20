Kelsey Grammer & Thomas G. Waites MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Extends To July 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thomas G. Waites reimagined take on Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing will extend its run by a week. The critically acclaimed production will run until July 7 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo.

Much Ado About Nothing features actors from Waites TGW studio and is presented by Faith American Brewing Company and Kelsey Grammer. Grammer and Waites have been friends for over fifty years. They met when they were young actors starting out at Julliard. At the time, they were only 17 years old. Grammer wanted to help champion the production to help young actors get some much needed stage time.

Set in 1940's Italy, the play features Hot Italian lovers, quick witted rivals, masquerade balls, and unruly gossip. The production features original music and score by Cedric Allen Hills.

Waites, who in addition to acting and directing also teaches, saw opportunities for his students to hone their craft onstage dwindle after Covid. In an attempt to get their work seen by a wider audience and to help give them the experience of working in front of an audience, Waites was inspired to produce the play. “To teach is to learn and what better teacher than William Shakespeare to lead us. I am honored and simultaneously terrified with excitement about the production of Much Ado About Nothing which features my students.”

Waites went on to share, “The business of acting has changed drastically since I started out. Now so much of the business is done in isolation, self-tapes, zoom readings. I wanted to give my students a chance to work in front of a live audience and experience the connection that takes place between one and another.”

To help spread the word, Waites reached out to his longtime friend and former Juilliard roommate, Kelsey Grammer who jumped at the opportunity to help the young actors. “I couldn't be happier to help these young people gain more experience on stage. Tackling the classics, under the direction of my friend Thomas, is a great opportunity that will hopefully allow the cast to grow as artists while helping them further develop their acting careers." Grammer went on to share, "Much Ado About Nothing is a delightful romp. I have no doubt that this production will be a special and unique experience for all involved!”

ABOUT MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Shakespeare's tragic comedy Much Ado About Nothing is a Merry War. The courtship of Hero and Claudio, mostly in verse, contrasting with the witty sparring of Benedick and Beatrice, mainly in prose, creates the dramatic action of the story. Hero's honor tainted by rumor rescued by truth is the plot, the story is more about playful flirting, sexual innuendo, and funny comic relief characters. It could be called The Law against Lovers. Ending in a double wedding what could be more fun than laughing at our soul's desire for love and affection.

Set in 1940's Italy, one is reminded of the hot Italian lover and his pension for the promiscuous. Much Ado About Nothing is a feel-good comedy about honor, love, sex and just plain fun!

Several roles will be shared between a rotating cast of actors including Aislinn Evans and Kaitlyn Mitchell as Beatrice, Artur Ignatenko and Jake Minevich as Benedick and Jordan Elizabeth Gelber and Stephanie Londoño as Hero. In addition, the cast features Dillon John Collins (Claudio), Jacque Coqueran (Don Pedro), David Manganiello (Leonato), Surge (Don John), Daniela Paiewonsky (Margaret), Matt Ugly McGlade (Borachio and Ursula), Arnie Mazur (Dogberry), John Galligan (Verges), Luis Guillen (Antonio and Sexton), Brandon Thomas Lima (Conrade) and Cedric Allen Hills (Balthazar).

The production features scenic design by award winning designer Elle Kunnos de Voss. Stage management by Thomas Bradvica.

Tickets

Performances run until July 7 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. (no performance on July 4) Running time: 2 hours (including intermission). Tickets are $25 (seniors), $35 (general admission) and are available at www.our.show/muchadonyc. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

