Keen Company Announces Details for First Offering of HEAR/NOW: 1993 by finkle

Today Keen Company announced details for the the first offering of HEAR/NOW, Keen's season of audio theater: "I am beyond thrilled to announce the first production in our Hear/Now season - 1993 by finkle. 1993 was first developed in our Playwrights Lab in 2015 and, subsequently, with a grant from the NEA. While the piece has always been an audio experience, it was originally meant to be an in-person one. However, since we cannot gather in person, it seemed perfectly natural to present it to the virtual sphere. On a personal note, it has been one of my greatest artistic pleasures to work as a director throughout the entirety of its long development process and current production. finkle is a gifted and fearless artist who constructs uniquely humorous, personal and moving stories, while at the same time playing with the way we experience art in new ways. I am so excited for everyone to experience the magic this piece beholds!"

1993 is an immersive audio drama with original songs set in Alphabet City written, performed, scored and designed by theatremaker finkle. A series of interconnected episodes that utilize true events from 1993, refracted events from finkle's own life and a liberal dash of pulp fiction, 1993 creates a queer kaleidoscopic journey that examines the power of one's voice to reclaim the past and speak out.

A dynamic playwright and musician, finkle was part of the second year of the Keen Playwrights Lab spanning from 2014-2015. During that time, he created 1993 which Keen has continued to develop through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Keen is thrilled to finally release 1993 to the public, one episode a week for eight weeks beginning now. All voices, music, sound, noise, and silence created and compiled by finkle. Sound engineered by Garrett Shultz. "Warning Bells" music by finkle, lyrics and melody by finkle and Jennifer McKenna.

"I am so thankful for the Keen Company's continued support and development of 1993 over the past several years and for the opportunity to share this work with a larger audience. As our lives have changed dramatically in the past year and our future feels uncertain in so many ways I believe that we need the emotional connection of storytelling NOW more than ever. And to HEAR a reminder that we've gone through the hell of loss before and come through it stronger, wiser and more humane," said finkle.

finkle's theatrical work includes a visual play with music and puppets called Touch (originally commissioned by Dallas Theatre Center , 2018) and his graphic novel musical for intimate audiences entitled U R ★ (You Are Star), which was developed by the Orchard Project and produced at The American Repertory Theatre (2016) and presented at Ars Nova (2017) as well as a multitude of people's living rooms. His plays, written under Kenny Finkle, have been produced both nationally and internationally including Indoor/Outdoor, Alive and Well and Transatlantica all of which are published by Broadway Play Publishing. finkle participated in the second year of the Keen Playwrights Lab, developing work with the company from 2014-2015.

Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.

Hear/Now will continue through June 2021, featuring the world premiere of five new audio plays by Pearl Cleage , Kate Cortesi, James Anthony Tyler , and musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan , in addition to finkle. Keen patrons will recognize all of these playwrights not just as celebrated and prolific writers but also as alumni of our mainstage, Playwrights Lab, and Keen Teens programs.

All audio plays will be released completely FREE for patrons on Keen Company's website as well as through popular podcast platforms. Those who chose to support Keen Company can purchase a season membership and receive early access to all episodes as well as exclusive perks. Membership options start at just $1 a month and bonus content, including talkbacks with playwrights and artists, panels with experts, behind the scenes interviews, digital programs, opening night premiere parties, and more.

Look for Hear/Now on popular podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. Full transcripts will also be available for deaf and hard of hearing patrons. More information on membership packages as well as an audio season teaser are available at www.keencompany.org

Keen Company's 2020-'21 Season will also feature a series of all-star benefit broadcasts, including the upcoming War of the Worlds. Coming up next will be Sorry, Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher which was once called "the greatest single radio script ever written." Sorry, Wrong Number will star four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason . Further benefit broadcast casting will be announced. Sorry, Wrong Number will feature a starry cast performing the audio piece live, followed by a talkback with artists. Tickets to these fundraiser events will support Keen Company's Hear/Now audio theater season, as well as our Keen Playwrights Lab for mid-career writers and Keen Teens which serves students in all five boroughs of NYC. Hear/Now season members will receive a special discount to all benefit broadcasts as well as early access to tickets.

For more information, visit KeenCompany.org

