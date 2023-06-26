Kayla Boye's CALL ME ELIZABETH Will Be Presented At 59E59 Theaters

"Call Me Elizabeth," a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, will be presented July 15-18 by KB Productions at 59E59 Theaters as part of the 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival. Directed by Michael Weber, the critically acclaimed production is written by and stars Kayla Boye.

Fresh off her 1961 Academy Awards triumph and a recent brush with death, Elizabeth Taylor is struggling with her hardest role yet: herself. Through an intimate conversation with her biographer, "Call Me Elizabeth" examines the movie star's early life, career and loves as she grapples with the culture of celebrity and her place as Hollywood's brightest star. The play is inspired by Taylor's conversations with writer Max Lerner at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

"Call Me Elizabeth" had its first staged reading in 2019 at The Den Theatre in Chicago directed by 12-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik. The play enjoyed a live world premiere under the direction of Erin Kraft at The Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, following a virtual premiere during the pandemic via Broadway On Demand, Porchlight Music Theatre, The Youngstown Playhouse, and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Presentations of the piece have been awarded grants by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund and Illinois Arts Council.

Performances are Saturday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $15 and may be purchased by visiting 59e59.org or by calling the Box Office at 646-892-7999.

ABOUT Kayla Boye, writer/actor/producer

Kayla Boye is a Chicago-based artist who most recently appeared as Winnie in Samuel Beckett's "Happy Days" at City Lit Theater. Her performance credits include productions at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Porchlight Music Theatre, Fireside Theatre, Capital City Theatre, Music Theater Works, BrightSide Theatre, Citadel Theatre, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, The Huron Playhouse, and The Youngstown Playhouse. "Call Me Elizabeth" marks her playwriting debut. www.kaylaboye.com

ABOUT Michael Weber, director

Michael Weber is Artistic Director of Porchlight Music Theatre. He previously served as Artistic Director for the inaugural season of Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place (now The Broadway Playhouse) and at Theatre at the Center (1998-2004). His productions of Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Pal Joey, Assassins and Side Show, as well as Grand Hotel at Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place and She Loves Me at Theatre at the Center were each nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Production-Musical. Directing credits include Living the History-125 Years of The Auditorium Theatre starring Patti LuPone and John Mahoney, Fifth of July and Talley's Folly at the Oak Park Festival Theatre, The Petrified Forest at Theatre at the Center, Beauty and the Beast at Marriott Theatre, Over the River and Through the Woods at Mercury Theater Chicago, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Pheasant Run Theatre, and Cirque du Symphony at Sears Center Arena. The recipient of two Joseph Jefferson Awards, he has been nominated for eight awards and he wrote and directed 14 Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremonies (2006-2018). Weber's regional acting credits include Annie Get Your Gun and Gypsy (both starring Patti LuPone) at Ravinia, Disney's My Son Pinocchio at First Stage Milwaukee, Around the World in 80 Days at Cleveland Playhouse, The Winter's Tale and Henry V at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, It Had To Be You (starring Cindy Williams and Eddie Mekka) at Little Theatre on the Square, Angel Street at First Folio Shakespeare, and The Gifts of the Magi at Indiana Repertory. He is author of the play, WAR of the WELLeS. www.michaelweberonline.com