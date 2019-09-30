Katie Thompson's R.R.R.E.D. Releases Original Off-Broadway Cast Album

Steele Spring Stage Rights has acquired the theatrical performance rights to the original Off-Broadway musical comedy R.R.R.E.D., with music and lyrics by Katie Thompson and a book by Adam Jackman, Katie Thompson, and Patrick Livingston.

In addition, the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording has just been released. Produced by John Yap for JAY Records, the R.R.R.E.D.cast album is currently on sale through iTunes, Amazon, and JayRecords.com.

Directed by Andy Sandberg (Straight; Application Pending), who is currently represented with Shida in London, and choreographed by 2019 Chita Rivera Award nominee Shea Sullivan (Pageant, Neurosis), R.R.R.E.D. began performances on July 28, 2018, and officially opened Off-Broadway on August 19, 2018 at the DR2 Theatre.

"By the year 2100, the recessive gene that causes red-hair may cease to exist. Now, in the year 2018, a secret redheaded revolutionary organization is taking matters into their own hands, fighting back against their imminent extinction and standing up for the rights of redheads everywhere."

The original Off-Broadway cast of R.R.R.E.D. featured author Katie Thompson (Giant; Okhahoma) as "Victoria," Matt Loehr (Book of Mormon; Beautiful) as "GJ," Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as "Stephanie Hicks," and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical, Neurosis) as "Craig."

The production featured a series of rotating guest stars, two of whom are featured on the Original Cast Recording: two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Shrek the Musical) and Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco (Application Pending).

Additional guest stars throughout the run included Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Musical, West Side Story), Drama Desk Nominee Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Tony and Emmy Nominee Tovah Feldshuh ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Yentl), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Josh Lamon (Hair, The Prom), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, "Big Brother"), and more.

R.R.R.E.D. featured Music Direction by Rodney Bush, Scenic Design by Henry Hewes Design Award winner Charlie Corcoran (Shining City, Irish Rep), Lighting Design by Jake DeGroot (Oh, Hello), Costume Design by Tony Award nominee Michael McDonald (Hair), Sound Design by David Sanderson (Pageant), Projection Design by Dan Scully (Rocky), Hair/Wigs by John D'Orazio / John D'Orazio Salon, Casting byJason Styres, CSA, and the production stage manager was Gregory Fletcher.

R.R.R.E.D. was produced Off-Broadway by R.R.R.E.D. Productions LLC, Randi Zuckerberg, Judith Manocherian/Mary Sedarat, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Christine Nielsen/Steven Coggins in association with Laura Z. Barket and Kara Goldin, and executive producer ABS Productions.

"After ten years of fans, friends, and collaborators loving this little show into existence, getting this published script and a cast recording of our Off-Broadway production is everything," said Katie Thompson, the show's composer and one of its original stars. "After sharing the stage with some of the most gifted, quirky, and yes - hilarious talent New York offers, I can't wait to see others embody these characters with their own peculiar brilliance. Thank you to Stage Rights for giving us the opportunity to share this story, and to JAY Records for letting it sing out! SPREAD THE RED!"

Stage Rights, the company that represents the Marvelous Wonderettes franchise, also licenses the rights Application Pending, Desperate Measures, Neurosis, and more.





