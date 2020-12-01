KRIS KRINGLE, Free Virtual Holiday Musical To Stream Christmas

In this unique holiday season, Kris Kringle The Musical offers up a free holiday gift for theater lovers everywhere. On Christmas Day, a virtual, streaming production of the perennial holiday musical, featuring a cast of Broadway veterans, will be available to online audiences at KrisKringleTheMusical.com. As an added bonus, starting December 1, Kris Kringle The Musical will release a series of special online musical videos leading up to the Christmas Day stream. All content is available to online audiences, free of charge when you register online. Produced by 2500 Productions Inc. and Angel Polar Bear LLC, Kris Kringle The Musical supports The Actors Fund of America.

Starting December 1, KrisKringleTheMusical.com will host videos featuring musical moments from and inspired by Kris Kringle The Musical. Each door on the Virtual Advent Calendar will reveal a new scene daily, including the celebrated a cappella vocalists Straight No Chaser performing a Spanish version of "My North Star," one of the show's most popular songs. On Christmas Day, the full virtual musical and all bonus material will be available for audiences to enjoy.

With the original story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, and music and lyrics by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie, Kris Kringle The Musical will delight audiences of all ages. Based on one of the most familiar names of holiday folklore, this is the tale of a starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who sees toys in the stars and crosses paths with an evil toy company CEO who schemes to destroy Christmas. Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really about.

Having recorded the musical from their respective homes, the cast of Broadway veterans includes Amy Coelho (Jersey Boys, national tour) as Evelyn Noel, Kim Crosby (Broadway's Into The Woods, Guys & Dolls) as Mrs. Claus, Matt Densky (Wicked, national tour) as Sky, Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway's Finding Neverland) as Elmer, Chase Kamata (Burn the Floor, international tour) as Ms. Horn, Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors,off-Broadway) as Tinselle, Kyle Sherman (Keen Company's Ordinary Days) as Kris Kringle, Christopher Shyer (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) as Roy G. Reedy, Jason Simon (Show Boat, Lincoln Center) as Santa, Mary Stout (Broadway's Jayne Eyre, Beauty & The Beast) Auntie Sugarplum, Lilly Tobin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Madison Square Garden) as Garland, Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway's Amazing Grace, Scandalous) as Grandma Kringle; with an ensemble including Sami Bray (Broadway's 1984), Quentin Avery Brown (Five Guys Named Moe, Westchester Broadway Theatre), Angie Cocuzza (Baby Shark Live, national tour), Holden Hagelberger (Matilda the Musical, The Public Theater San Antonio), Reese Lores (Beauty and the Beast at Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Jose Luaces (Broadway's A Christmas Story The Musical), Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Misérables, national tour), Meg Supina (Lili Marlene, off-Broadway).

Kris Kringle The Musical is directed by Jaimie Selke with musical direction by Randy Glass. The video series features costumes by Inda Blatch-Geib and editing, animation and original illustrations by John Narun.

A holiday perennial, Kris Kringle The Musical debuted in New York at The Town Hall in 2017.

