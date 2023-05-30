KOOL AID DRINKING AGE Or (STOP EXCITING YOUR CHILDREN) To Premiere As Part Of The 2023 Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

Daniel Oliver Lee's Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) is part of Program # 10 performing June 8th, 15th, and 25th. Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) will be Live Streamed on June 25th and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the cast and crew. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) follows the children of cultists who are suddenly left to their own devices after their parents drink the Kool-Aid and ascend. The casual cruelty of adolescence and the primal need to be correct take over as the kids argue over the possibility of a higher plane and the fate of their parents, resulting in grave consequences.

Written and directed, and designed by Daniel Oliver Lee (he/him), Daniel is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and secret bokonist studying film and television at NYU. As a writer and director, Daniel has amassed several accolades, recently nabbing the Student Animated Short Award from MoMI's Marvels of Media Awards, having his work featured both in the New Ways of Seeing Exhibition and by the Hollywood Reporter. At a ripe 19 years of age, Daniel's work ranges from composing experimental animation to acting in developmental theatre by Jason Robert Brown and Tectonic Theatre Project to spraypainting obscenities on Comedy Central. His work as an artist has been featured by Nickelodeon, 54 Below, NoBudge, Kodak Shoot Film, Nowness, Montclair Film, and CBS to name a few. He can currently be seen leading the visual album Teen Troubles in Dirty Jersey as a teenage version of The Black Skirts, the project recently premiered at SF's Roxie Theater and has over 200k views on YouTube.

Kool Aid Drinking Age or (Stop Exciting Your Children) features the acting talents of Lyla Mcadams, Chloe Rahal, Allison Wolter, Steph Prizhitomsky, and Benjamin Wilson.

Lyla Clare Mcadams is a NYC based actor and artist.

Chloe Rahal is a New York based actress currently pursuing her BFA in drama from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. She has worked on stage plays as well as feature films, screening at festivals and theaters worldwide. Most recently, she reprised her role of Karina in the sequel of the feature film Reunion. She is thrilled to be making her debut at The Chain Theatre as Riley.

Steph Prizhitomsky (she/her) is the eighteen-year-old head screenwriter of Future is Female Productions. She is the co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival, screenwriter/director of Imagine Networks' horror miniseries Distress Signals, and editor-in-chief of Suits and Sage Magazine. Alongside all of this, she is a recovering Shakespeare fanatic.

Allison Wolter (she/they) is a performer, artist, and adorable oddball whose experience ranges from musical theater to aerial and visual arts. She loves blending performance and visuals into new, totally unique projects. Shakespeare nerd and Beatle-maniac, and always thrilled to be telling stories on the stage! AMDA BFA Grad. allisonwolter.com

Benjamin Wilson is an artist and actor from Montclair, New Jersey. Despite earning a BFA in painting from the Mason Gross School of the Arts, Wilson has worked in a variety of media including video, photography, and writing. As an actor Wilson has appeared in upcoming independent short films "Long Beach" (dir. Haolun Xu) and "My Hyperpop Era" (dir. Finley King), as well as in the visual album "Teen Troubles in Dirty Jersey" (dir. Waley Wang), and in the workshop for the play "Ashland" by Melissa Toomey at The Tank NYC. IG: @ashcan.jpg

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc