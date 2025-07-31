Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Reveals Creative Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Color Theories, a new theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, has announced the production's creative team. It includes award-winning, international talent from film, TV, music, puppetry, and theater who join Torres as he makes his Off-Broadway debut at Performance Space New York (150 1st Ave, 4th Floor, Manhattan) from September 3–21, 2025. This strictly limited engagement of 22 performances only will open on Wednesday, September 10.

The creative team for Color Theories includes Tommaso Ortino (scenic designer), Muriel Parra (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), Lia Ouyang Rusli (composer), André Azevedo Sweet (video & projections designer), Sam Levy (director of photography), Monkey Boys Productions (puppets and puppetry), and Jack Serio (artistic consultant).

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, which the judges noted “doesn't so much defy categorization as much as it hopes to do away with categories altogether,” and hot on the heels of his directorial feature Problemista (in which he stars opposite Tilda Swinton), Color Theories finds Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece.

Julio Torres commented, “I have some untested theories about colors that I'd like to explain via this multimedia, potentially synesthetic experience.”

Color Theories is produced by Boundary Road Productions (Chris Douglas & Christian Palomares) and co-presented by Performance Space New York.

Twenty-two performances of Color Theories will take place September 3–21, 2025, at Performance Space New York's Keith Haring Theater, located at 150 First Avenue, 4th floor in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Friday, September 5, for an opening on Wednesday, September 10. The performance schedule is Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm, and Sundays at 5pm with an additional performance on Monday, September 8 at 7:30pm and no performance on Sunday, September 14. The anticipated running time is 70 minutes.