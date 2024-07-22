Juilliard Unveils 2024-25 Season Programming, Introduces First Annual Fall Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the top of the school year, Juilliard’s new Fall Festival models the school’s collaborative offerings and sets the stage for the season to come. In addition to the festival, the upcoming season’s continued focus on interdisciplinary work prepares students to be the next generation of performing arts leaders through Juilliard’s Creative Enterprise programs, The New Series, and new and growing collaborations between departments and peer organizations. “Juilliard’s first-ever Fall Festival will set the tone for the year with a series of vibrant, boundary- pushing performances every night for 10 nights throughout Juilliard and Lincoln Center,” said President Woetzel. “As we welcome a new class, we reinforce and expand our commitment to matching the connectivity, collaboration, and limitless creativity possible at Juilliard with ever more access and affordability for talented students from all around the world.” Tickets to all 2024-25 season events go on sale to the public on August 29; members receive presales access. All tickets, except benefits and fundraisers, are $50 or under, and most events are free. Public performances provide important learning opportunities for students and give audiences access to their training process. A calendar of events is included below, and all programs can be viewed at juilliard.edu/calendar beginning early August. Streaming access continues this season with livestreams of most performances and recitals as well as on-demand programs on Juilliard LIVE featuring a curated selection of Juilliard performances from the school’s archives, allowing global audiences to experience the future of the performing arts from anywhere, anytime, all for free. Juilliard LIVE was launched in 2021 under the leadership of President Woetzel, dramatically expanding access for audiences around the world to Juilliard performances. It can be accessed through the online performance calendar at juilliard.edu as well as a web browser at juilliard.live or on a TV, tablet, or smartphone through the Apple iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV apps. SEASON OVERVIEW Fall Festival Juilliard’s 2024-25 season opens with the school’s first annual Fall Festival. Over 10 days (September 12-21), students and alumni from the Music, Dance, Drama, and Preparatory divisions collaborate with Arnhold Creative Associates and guest artists to present a range of programs that set the stage for the year to come. The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 12 with Opening Night—the first performance of Juilliard’s season—presenting a dynamic array of work that highlights students from all four divisions. The festival continues with: Touching Magic: A Juilliard Vocal Arts-Sibelius Academy Collaboration (September 13)

An outdoor activation at Lincoln Center (September 14; rain date September 15)

The New: Celebrating Charles Ives and American Experimentalism in Music, Dance, and Drama directed by Arnhold Creative Associate Pam Tanowitz that explores American creative ingenuity in music, dance, and drama on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of composer Ives’ birth; the program world premieres including a new excerpt from Terry Riley’s The Holy Liftoff led by Arnhold Creative Associate Claire Chase (September 14)

An Afternoon of Groundbreaking Chamber Music (September 15)

The season-opening concert of the Juilliard Orchestra led by David Robertson with a world premiere by alum Katie Jenkins and works by Schoenberg and Beethoven (September 16)

The season’s first Historical Performance concert, with Juilliard415 led by Rachel Podger (September 17)

Juilliard Singing featuring drama, jazz, and vocal arts students in a night of musical theater that includes a salute to alum Marvin Hamlisch on the 80th anniversary of his birth (September 18)

An evening-length performance of Terry Riley’s The Holy Liftoff (Density 2036: part xi) led by Claire Chase (September 19)

A Night of Groundbreaking Chamber Music (September 20)

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra’s opening night features a program with music by Duke Ellington, faculty member Andy Farber, and Ted Nash, inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright and painters Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, and Jackson Pollack (September 21)

Arnhold Creative Associates Claire Chase and Pam Tanowitz will collaborate with Juilliard students and artistic leadership on the direction and development of select programs within the Fall Festival. Creative Enterprise Creative Enterprise amplifies Juilliard’s unique multidisciplinary focus with a range of collaborative opportunities for students and audiences taking place throughout the school. Creative Enterprise includes the Arnhold Creative Associates and Distinguished Visiting Artists, the Arts and Society Series, partnerships with peer organizations, programs such as the Film Scoring Lecture series, Who’s in the Lobby?, and more. The Arnhold Creative Associates program welcomes an expanding group of artists in residence, whose work exemplifies collaborative and interdisciplinary innovation, to the Juilliard community each year. Each Arnhold Creative Associate spends time at Juilliard engaging with the school’s community as well as with fellow Creative Associates through workshops, performances, coachings, public discussions, and other special projects. Juilliard Arnhold Creative Associates+ featured during the 2024-25 season include Matthew Aucoin*, Nicholas Britell*, Claire Chase, Jennifer Koh, Jessie Montgomery*, Caili Quan, Caroline Shaw, and Pam Tanowitz. Nadia Sirota* serves as the Arnhold Creative Associate at Large, curating Creative Enterprise initiatives, teaching classes, and coaching chamber music. In the spring, trailblazing composer, singer, choreographer, and director Meredith Monk will collaborate with students, joining Juilliard as a Distinguished Visiting Artist for a residency and public events as part of the 60th performance season. This program is part of a new collaboration in which Carnegie Hall presents Juilliard at Zankel Hall.

+Arnhold Creative Associates list is current as of July 15, 2024. *Juilliard alum The Arts and Society Series recognizes the essential role of the arts and artists in today’s world. This series explores citizen-artistry through a variety of lenses including history, health, education, justice, and diplomacy. These public programs range from conversations moderated by President Woetzel to lectures with featured guests that are illuminated by artistic performances complementing each evening’s topic of focus. The 2024-25 Arts and Society Series includes the 12th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speaker Series in January. Additional programs will be announced throughout the year. The Music Division collaborates closely with Creative Enterprise on The New Series, an innovative series conceived of and programmed by David Serkin Ludwig, artistic director. Now in its third season, The New Series features five curated programs spotlighting new and recent music and brings students together from across Juilliard’s divisions for cross-genre collaborations: A side-by-side performance with Musicians from the New York Philharmonic of music by Schoenberg and Boulez, conducted by David Robertson

Schoenberg and Beyond, exploring the impact of Arnold Schoenberg on music in the modern era through the works of his greatest adherents and detractors

A composer spotlight featuring chamber music of Arnhold Creative Associate and alum Jessie Montgomery

Our Future Voices: Music and Technology of the Americas, which is also part of Carnegie Hall’s season-long Nuestros sonidos festival and Juilliard's Future Stages

Juilliard Pride Songbook, Vol. 2 Music The Music Division is led by dean and director David Serkin Ludwig and includes orchestral studies, vocal arts, historical performance, chamber music, jazz studies, contemporary music, orchestral conducting, piano, guitar, organ, and composition. The division also hosts a multitude of solo recitals throughout the year. The Juilliard Orchestra performs 10 concerts this season, participating in schoolwide celebrations of Schoenberg’s and Ives’ 150th birthdays. Conductors Gemma New, Louis Langrée, and Ruth Reinhardt make their Juilliard Orchestra debuts, along with Ken Lam, who oversees Orchestral Studies at the Tianjin Juilliard School. Returning guest conductors include Daniela Candillari, Giancarlo Guererro, alum Jeffrey Milarsky, and Juilliard’s director of conducting studies, David Robertson. Premieres of Juilliard-commissioned works by alums bookend the Juilliard Orchestra season: in September by Katie Jenkins and in May by Molly Joyce. In addition to conducting the opening concert (September 16) as part of the Fall Festival, Robertson also conducts the orchestra’s annual Carnegie Hall appearance, which features Mahler’s monumental Third Symphony. The orchestra will celebrate the centenary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue; and in March, Juilliard415 and the Juilliard Orchestra come together to play an all-Beethoven program in a historically informed performance led by Jakob Lehmann. The Juilliard Orchestra will continue to collaborate with other departments throughout the year. Juilliard Opera offers three full productions with the Juilliard Orchestra in 2024-25. Mozart’s joyous and comic Così fan tutte returns to the school in November under the direction of former Juilliard directing fellow Mo Zhou and baton of the Metropolitan Opera’s Patrick Furrer. In February, Britten’s eerie The Turn of the Screw will be directed by Mary Birnbaum and conducted by Zachary Schwartzman (audiences by department invitation only); and in April, Poulenc’s poignant and tragic Dialogues des Carmélites, directed by Louisa Muller and conducted by alum and Arnhold Creative Associate Matthew Aucoin, will conclude the opera season. All three will be livestreamed for online audiences. To start off the year, singers from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts will participate in an exchange program with Helsinki’s Sibelius Academy, performing Nordic and American songs from the 20th and 21st centuries in both cities. A group of vocal arts students performed in Finland with the Sibelius Academy this past May; the New York presentation will take place on September 13 as part of Juilliard’s Fall Festival. Vocal arts students will also participate in the annual New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) at Juilliard; Juilliard Songfest; six Liederabend series recitals; the annual Vocal Arts Honors Recital; collaborations with Historical Performance and Juilliard Orchestra with Louis Langrée; and master classes with visiting artists. Vocal Arts will also present tenor and alum Joshua Blue in the Alice Tully Vocal Recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in April. In addition to The New Series, Juilliard presents a wealth of new music each season, including performances by the contemporary music ensemble AXIOM, under the leadership of Jeffrey Milarsky, which this season gives a world premiere by Augusta Read Thomas in honor of her 60th birthday, commissioned by Juilliard; the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Daniel Druckman; and numerous opportunities for student composers to have their works premiered or workshopped by student ensembles. As part of the Fall Festival, music, dance, and drama students will collaborate on The New: Celebrating Charles Ives and American Experimentalism in Music, Dance, and Drama, which explores the modern American experimentalism movement, on the 150th anniversary of the birth of this groundbreaking composer. In November, faculty members and students as well as Pre-College faculty members and students will join the Kennedy Center’s new music festival Sounds of US curated by Jennifer Koh, an Arnhold Creative Associate and artistic director of the Kennedy Center’s Fortas Chamber Music Concerts. The day’s programs, highlighting the importance of mentorship and education, include new compositions by Pre-College faculty members Trevor Weston and Alyssa Weinberg and college faculty members David Serkin Ludwig and Nina C. Young. Under the direction of Edward Bilous, the contemporary music offerings continue with the newly renamed Center for Creative Technology, formerly the Center for Innovation and the Arts. The 2024-25 season marks the center’s 25th anniversary, and in March, it will host Future Stages, a four-concert festival of art and technology consisting of a collaboration with The New Series for Our Future Voices: Music and Technology From the Americas; a celebration of 25 years of music-making with cutting-edge technology in Beyond the Machine; a screening of international short films scored with original music by Juilliard composers in The Art of the Score; new works by music, dance, and drama students and alumni a in The Space Between Us; and a program of new interdisciplinary works with the latest emerging technologies in Convergence. Juilliard’s robust chamber music offerings in 2024-25 include an expanded winter ChamberFest in January with seven concerts over five days; the first-year undergraduate survey of string quartets by Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven; and master classes with artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center featuring ensembles from Juilliard’s Honors chamber music program. Chamber Music Sundays and Wednesdays at One offer various performance opportunities for students. The American Brass Quintet, mixed ensemble, fortepiano, and improvised chamber music seminars continue to offer unique opportunities for specialized performance in a chamber music setting. Recitals by the Juilliard String Quartet and Katarina String Quartet, the graduate resident quartet are also featured, as are collaborations with the Vocal Arts department. Juilliard is also pleased to present several performances by Ensemble Connect, which is a program of Carnegie Hall, Juilliard, and the Weill Music Institute in partnership with the New York City Department of Education. This two-year fellowship program prepares young professional classical musicians for careers that combine musical excellence with teaching, community engagement, advocacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Ensemble Connect presents December, February, and May chamber music performances in Juilliard’s Paul Hall. Juilliard Historical Performance provides a two-year intensive graduate program for students specializing in music from the 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments. Juilliard415—its period-instrument ensemble—partners across departments at Juilliard for a variety of presentations, opening its season on September 17 in the Fall Festival with a concert led by Rachel Podger. In October, members of Juilliard415 will tour four cities in China with soprano and alum Xenia Puskarz Thomas and will give workshops to students at the Tianjin Juilliard School. William Christie returns in January to lead Juilliard415 in a program with soprano Song- Hee Lee, and in February, the ensemble performs a program of Bach with Yale Schola Cantorum and conductor Masaaki Suzuki in New Haven and at Alice Tully Hall. In March, Juilliard415 joins the Juilliard Orchestra on an all-Beethoven program conducted by Jakob Lehmann. In April, Lionel Meunier directs Juilliard415 in a program of Handel with Juilliard singers, and in May, Juilliard415 and the Juilliard Community Chorus will present Corelli in Chiquitos: Music From the Missions directed by Historical Performance’s artistic director, Robert Mealy. With music from Bolivia and Peru, the program explores the intersections of global and local Baroque music, from the time that Jesuit missionaries brought the music of Corelli, Vivaldi, Locatelli, and others to Chiquitos, in southeastern Bolivia. Juilliard students and alumni who participated in Chiquitos renowned international early music festival in 2018, 2022, and 2024. Juilliard Jazz, under the direction of Wynton Marsalis and Aaron Flagg, features a curriculum focused on presenting jazz from its American vernacular roots to the entire continuum of styles. The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra offers nine performances throughout the 2024-25 season, each with a theme exploring inspiration—from pieces influenced by the visual arts and architecture to extended pieces by Chico O'Farrill, Woody Herman, Gerry Mulligan, and Wynton Marsalis. On September 21, the Fall Festival concludes with the first Juilliard Jazz Orchestra concert, a program with music by Juilliard faculty member Andy Farber, Ted Nash, and Duke Ellington inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright and painters Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, and Jackson Pollack. In October, the orchestra will celebrate Afro-Cuban music and composers, and in January, the orchestra will open its spring season with a program that honors the centenaries of pioneering vocal artists Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and Nancy Wilson. Small ensemble concerts explore music from New Orleans to bebop and Latin jazz to hard bop. The season also showcases work by Jelly Roll Morton, Elmo Hope, Geri Allen, Dorothy Donegan, and Shirley Horn as well as music of jazz messengers Horace Silver and Art Blakey, among others. In addition, several concerts feature solo instruments—specifically bass, guitar, and piano. Concerts take place at Juilliard, Alice Tully Hall, and Dizzy’s Club.

Juilliard Dance Juilliard Dance is led by dean and director of Alicia Graf Mack and is acclaimed for building strong foundations in ballet, modern, and contemporary techniques in the classroom and in performance, working with faculty, guest teachers, and internationally renowned, boundary-pushing choreographers of the highest level. Annual performance opportunities include Choreographers and Composers, New Dances, Spring Dances, Senior Production, Choreographic Honors, Juilliard Dance Senior Graduation Concert, and interdisciplinary collaborations across the school and with peer organizations, all preparing students for careers in today’s dance world. In September, students will perform in R.O.S.E. created by choreographer Sharon Eyal, her creative partner Gai Behar, the multi-arts organization Young, and DJ Ben UFO at the Park Avenue Armory. A cornerstone of the division’s performance program is the annual New Dances. Taking place December 11-15, New Dances: Edition 2024 features world premieres by Houston Thomas, Jenn Freeman, Arnhold Creative Associate Pam Tanowitz, and Yue Yin—all New York-based choreographers who are returning to Juilliard to continue working with dance students. Thomas, who spent his career with Dresden Semperoper Ballett, works with the first-year class on a piece rooted in ballet that is set to live music. Freeman, an autistic American choreographer, performer, and educator, creates work for the second-year class that is based in contemporary ideas movement. Tanowitz returns to the school this season as an Arnhold Creative Associate after working with students on John Luther Adams’ Crossing Open Ground as part of Juilliard’s Earth Month activities in April. Tanowitz collaborates with musician and Arnhold Creative Associate Caroline Shaw on a work that brings world premiere music and a distinct dance vernacular to the third-year class. Yin is known for her original movement vocabulary that is inspired by Chinese dance, folk, ballet, and contemporary dance movement. For the fourth-year class, she choreographs a physically demanding, high energy piece with music by Indonesian composer Raja Kirik. The annual Spring Dances program takes place March 26-29 and brings together foundational and contemporary works by eminent choreographers. The program comprises Jose Limón’s A Choreographic Offering for the class of 2028; Duo (Extended) 2025 by William Forsythe, performed in silence by a cast of dancers from the classes of 2025-27, and staged by Riley Watts (BFA ’07) and Brigel Gjoka; and a new work by Aszure Barton for dancers from the classes of 2025-27 that concludes the program with a new live jazz composition by Ambrose Akinmusire. For the first time in six years, Spring Dances will include students from all four classes. Juilliard Drama Juilliard Drama is led by Evan Yionoulis, the Richard Rodgers dean and director. The division annually presents eight fully staged productions where third- and fourth-year students put their training with expert faculty into practice; six are open to the public. In addition, fourth-year actors are also featured in short films written by alumni from the school’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program, providing graduating actors with practical on-camera experience working on film sets with professional directors and crews. The films are screened at Lincoln Center in the spring. Fourth-year plays include the four-character American classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee (October 3-6); Lucy Kirkwood’s Mosquitoes (November 8-11); Will Power’s The Seven, a hip-hop adaptation of Aeschylus’ Seven Against Thebes (December 13-16); and Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (February 20-23). In addition, students participate in a variety of rehearsal projects throughout the year.

Preparatory Division Under the leadership of dean and director Weston Sprott, the Preparatory Division comprises two Saturday music programs for students ages 8 to 18: Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement Program (MAP). Anthony McGill serves as MAP’s artistic director. Pre-College provides a conservatory-style curriculum to advanced young musicians from more than 22 countries who exhibit the potential, dedication, and ambition to pursue serious music study at the college level. Music Advancement Program (MAP) is a tuition-free program with a mission to increase access to classical music education and cultivate a diverse generation of young musicians to realize their greatest potential. MAP seeks intermediate to advanced music students from the New York City Tri-state area who demonstrate a commitment to artistic excellence. The Preparatory Division is committed to broadening the classical music repertoire and providing an artistic education that connects students and teachers with composers from a vast diversity of backgrounds by emphasizing and supporting the creation of new music. The upcoming season will include more than 20 Juilliard-commissioned works. Major support for this endeavor comes from the Kayden Music Commissioning Program at Juilliard Pre-College, which launched in 2023 and funds eight to ten new works annually. On November 23 and May 3, the Pre-College Orchestra and Pre-College Symphony, respectively, will premiere new orchestral works co-commissioned with Interlochen Center for the Arts by Jeff Scott and Chen Yi under the baton of alum Adam Glaser; in April, two Pre-College Faculty Recitals will feature new solo and chamber works. Among the division’s many performance highlights and collaborative opportunities is the Kennedy Center’s new music festival Sounds of US curated by Arnhold Creative Associate Jennifer Koh. Taking place on November 16, a group of Pre-College students will perform side- by-side with Sprott and faculty member Javier Gándara. The day’s programs highlight the importance of mentorship and education, presenting new works written by Pre-College faculty members Trevor Weston and Alyssa Weinberg, Pre-College student composers, and College faculty members David Serkin Ludwig and Nina C. Young. Juilliard has also commissioned composer Angélica Negrón to write a new work. Additional Pre-College events this season include the Pre-College Symphony conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl; the Pre-College Orchestra conducted by Xian Zhang; Pre-College String Orchestra conducted by Nico-Olarte Hayes; Percussion Ensemble; Youth and High School Choruses; and Opera Scenes concerts. MAP students perform in several instrumental and choral ensemble performances. In December, the Wind Ensemble, String Ensemble, and Orchestra wrap up the fall season with an eclectic program of works presented in Peter Jay Sharp Theater. In the spring, the MAP Composers’ Showcase premieres work by composition majors. In May, the MAP community gathers to honor students, faculty, and staff who have exemplified MAP’s values of excellence, dedication, and citizenship, with performances by the MAP Chorus and special guests at the program’s inaugural MAP Awards Night. Also in May, the Wind Ensemble, String Ensemble, and Orchestra return to Alice Tully Hall in a program conducted by Catherine Birke and Terry Szor featuring the world premiere of a work by composer in residence Conni Ellisor, commissioned for the MAP String Ensemble. Preparatory Division student chamber music and solo recitals occur frequently throughout the year, and there are faculty recital series in the fall and spring. Many of these events are open to the public and available to watch via livestream through the performance calendar on the Juilliard website.

Extension Juilliard Extension is Juilliard’s flagship nonmatriculated continuing education program. Overseen by its dean, John-Morgan Bush, Juilliard Extension offers the public the opportunity to participate in the performing arts and lifelong learning through its vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts. There are more than 1,300 students enrolled in classes taught by Juilliard’s distinguished faculty of performers, creators, and scholars. Juilliard Extension offers a wealth of courses in dance, drama, and music to advance technical and professional skills, earn college credit, and expand an individual’s horizons in the performing arts. The Juilliard Extension Winter Showcase in December and Spring Showcase in May offer Extension students performance opportunities to present their work to public audiences. Tickets to 2024-25 events go on sale August 29. The Juilliard performance calendar HERE always has the latest schedule updates for both in-person and livestreamed performances. Programs, dates, and artists subject to change. Current as of July 17, 2024.

