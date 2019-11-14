Judy Gold, Jason O'Connell and More Will Take Part in Primary Stages Festival of Special Events

Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director; Casey Childs, Founder) announced today a monthlong festival of solo performances, readings, and special events, featuring members of the Primary Stages family. Additional performances will be added throughout the month.

The Dork Knight

Written and Performed by Jason O'Connell

November 21-23, 2019

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm

A look into one man's obsession with movies about another man's obsession with dressing up like a rodent and punching people.



The Dork Knight traces the ups and downs of actor Jason O'Connell's personal and professional life as seen through the prism of his love/hate relationship with the Batman movies. Featuring numerous "cameos" from the bat-voices in his head, O'Connell takes us on a trip down cinematic memory lane that begins with the 1989 Michael Keaton blockbuster, and strolls past George Clooney's bat-nipples, Christian Bale's bat-growl, and a couple of iconic Jokers en route to (sigh) Batfleck. This funny, intimate memoir demonstrates how one's "inner geek" can guide and inspire in good times and in bad. The Dork Knight contains adult themes and language. Not recommended for ages under 13.

25 Questions for a Jewish Mother

Written by Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold

Performed by Judy Gold

Directed by Karen Kohlhaas

November 29 - December 15

Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm; Sundays at 3pm

Part memoir and part stand-up routine, this hilarious and affecting play breaks down just what makes Jewish mothers so lamentable, laughable, and lovable. In 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, comedian Judy Gold and playwright Kate Moira Ryan seamlessly weave actual interviews with Jewish mothers across the United States together with memories from Gold's childhood and her own experiences as a Jewish mother in order to create a performance piece that explores it all: from rugelach to rabbis, matzoh to marriage, Ann Landers to Anne Frank, and guilt to G-D. Judy is a Primary Stages ESPA Instructor and Einhorn Mentorship Award recipient.

Tickets for all events start at $45 and are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You