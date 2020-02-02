Joshua Turchin Releases “Tony's Are My Super Bowl” From His Original Musical, THE PERFECT FIT

Joshua Turchin, currently the youngest member ever in Forbidden Broadway, revealed a new song from his upcoming Broadway-bound musical, THE PERFECT FIT called "Tony's Are My Super Bowl" in honor of Super Bowl Sunday. The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/8S40AbSHAH0

THE PERFECT FIT premiered at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC last summer, where its entire run was sold out prior to opening, and won awards for Best Book of a Musical and the entire cast (including Turchin who was a lead in the show) for Best Ensemble.

THE PERFECT FIT is a coming of age story about a teen theater kid whose chances at her big break are sabotaged by a vindictive stage mother. THE PERFECT FIT shows how hard work can sometimes be met with twists and turns, ups and downs, and rewards in unexpected ways. Turchin says, "I wrote it as a metaphor for what many people experience at one time in their lives. We are all trying to find our 'perfect fit' in this world."

Turchin continues, "As a theater kid myself, I sometimes feel like I don't always embrace widely cherished pastimes, like the Super Bowl. This song shows the trajectory of the character Jake as he learns to embrace his uniqueness. The song is about his journey to find his perfect fit while embracing his strengths and idiosyncrasies."

Joshua Turchin has been described as a "Musical Theater Wunderkind" by the New York Post and has broken many barriers as the youngest musical theater book, composition and lyricist to have an original show professionally produced in New York City. The New York Times wrote, "Joshua Turchin proves his worth as a composer, actor and book writer, delivering a richly layered show about the lives and loves of showbiz preadolescents." More information about THE PERFECT FIT will be released in the future.

For more information, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/joshuaturchin, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/turchinjoshua or visit or subscribe to his YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/joshuaturchin1.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You