News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Joseph Thor Joins THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Ben Menahem, Erin Grace Kelly, Kayla Moore, Macy Herrera, and Emily Boggs.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
The Office! A Musical Parody Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Joseph Thor Joins THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Joseph Thor is now starring in Off-Broadway’s hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Dwight & Others.

LATEST NEWS

AGE IS A FEELING & THE WIND AND THE RAIN Join Vineyard Theatre 24-25 Season
Photos: Shaina Taub and More Join The Dramatists Guild's Candela Playwrights Summer Fellowship
The Tank Announces Programming For LIMEFEST 2024
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Gives 'Somewhere That's Green' A Funky Skid Row Spin

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Ben Menahem, Erin Grace Kelly, Kayla Moore, Macy Herrera, and Emily Boggs.

Joseph Thor’s credits include Slick/Doo Wop in A Bronx Tale and Joseph Thor and Friends at 54 Below.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates. 

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos