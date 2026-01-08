THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Launches 'Dwights Drink Free' Promotion

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Office! A Musical Parody, now playing Off-Broadway in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, announced that any person named Dwight who purchases a ticket to The Office! and presents a valid ID to the bartender is entitled to one free cocktail before or during the show. The promotion begins on January 8, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2026.

Dwights Drink Free celebrates The Office’s wonderfully weird paper salesman Dwight, just one of the many memorable characters who appear in The Office! A Musical Parody, which has a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner. The show features the iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody, “work,” with your favorite officemates, and get a free drink if you happen to share your first name with Dwight.

The Theater Center is in New York's Theater District (210 W 50th Street, New York, NY, 10019). Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, they provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages for Perfect Crime, the longest-running play in New York City. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater and the Jerry Orbach Theater.