Jonathan McCrory, Thomas Jay Ryan and Jennifer Ashley Tepper to Join Upcoming Episodes of KEEN AFTER HOURS
Tune in every Monday night at 6:30pm.
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced new guests for upcoming evenings of the highly popular FREE event, Keen After Hours: Jonathan McCrory (February 22nd), Thomas Jay Ryan (March 1st) and Jennifer Ashley Tepper (March 8th). Keen After Hours is free and open to all.They join the previously announced Keen Couples Edition of After Hours celebrate Valentine's Day (February 8th), featuring two couples who met while working on Keen shows: Theresa Flanagan (stage manager) and Cary Donaldon (actor) from The Old Boy by A.R. Gurney in Season 13; joined by Joanna Muhlfelder (stage manager) and Corey Schutzer (bassist) from Tick, Tick...BOOM! in Season 17 There will be no After Hours on Monday February 15th. Instead Keen will present the all-star benefit broadcast of Sorry, Wrong Number starring four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason, Heidi Armbruster, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Jasminn Johnson, and Matt Saldivar that evening. For details, go to http://www.keencompany.org/swnbox. Joanna Muhlfelder is a freelance stage manager based in New York City. She has worked on exciting projects such as The Band's Visit (Broadway), Sweeney Todd (Barrow St. Theatre), Seared (MCC Theater), and of course, Tick, Tick...Boom! with Keen Company back in 2016. Just before the pandemic hit, she was working on innovative new entertainment aboard Virgin Voyages' brand new cruise ship in Genoa, Italy. Although this past year has been a surprise hiatus from stage management, this summer Joanna served as production coordinator for the virtual benefit presentation "The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America" presented by amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Corey Schutzer is a NYC-based bass player. He has held the bass chair for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular for 6 seasons, and has performed in the orchestras of several Broadway productions including West Side Story, Oklahoma!, and Aladdin. He regularly tours the US with the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, and is the bass teacher at Collegiate School on the Upper West Side. Unironically, the last production he was involved in before the pandemic shut down theater was Unmasked at the Paper Mill Playhouse. Tess Flanagan is a stage manager who works both on and off-Broadway and whose shows have taken her to 45 states and 6 countries. The Old Boy was her first show at Keen Company. When it closed, she took home a rocks glass from A.R. Gurney, a large wooden portrait from the set, and one of the actors (Cary Donaldson).Cary Donaldson is an actor who has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and on television. He worked with a stranger named Tess Flanagan on Keen Company's The Old Boy. He worked with his girlfriend Tess Flanagan on Broadway's Straight White Men. And he is working with his wife, Tess Flanagan, on quarantining.
