Jiggs Burgess' WOUNDED World Premiere Opens at SoHo Playhouse Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse's world premiere of Jiggs Burgess' Wounded, directed by Del Shores, opens tonight! Wounded, the winner of the 2024 SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Theater Series Overall Excellence Award, runs Off-Broadway through March 16, 2025 in a limited engagement for 21 performances.

A nobody who believes he's somebody. A frustrated mother and daughter. An ex-con looking to move on. Welcome to Wounded. Carrol could've been somebody, after all he had a book made into a movie, but his unhealed past got in the way. Katie had a devoted husband and a bright and beautiful little girl until, in a split second, everything changed. In spite of graduating with honors from Baylor, Robert stumbled down the road to addiction and eventually prison. In this darkest of comedies, a trio of lost souls cross in a take-no-prisoners battle of psychological warfare.

Wounded was originally presented as a one act at the 2024 SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Theater Series. The world premiere of the expanded full length play is comprised of two acts, and runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.

The cast includes Shaw Jones, Kristen McCullough and Craig Taggart. The Production Team includes Evan Frank (Set Design), Carter Ford (Light Design), Adam Matthew (Sound Design), Tori Moss (Production Stage Manager) and Miranda Shaffer (Assistant Stage Manager).

Comments