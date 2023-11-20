Jewish Stars Of The Stage Including Tovah Feldshuh Line Up For TOGETHER AT HANUKKAH

Jewish artists from around the world perform to celebrate Hanukkah, Jewish life and raise money for the MDA (Magen David Adom, the Israeli paramedic organization.)

Nov. 20, 2023

"Together at Hanukkah" a very special musical Hanukkah event to spread joy and light in the Jewish community during a time of darkness will stream online on December 10.

Jewish artists from around the world perform to celebrate Hanukkah, Jewish life and raise money for the MDA (Magen David Adom, the Israeli paramedic organization.)

The artists performing include stars from Broadway, West End, classical music, Kletzmer and Yiddish music.

Artists include:

Legendary star of the stage and screen Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, Golda, Yentl, Pippin, Crazy Ex Girlfriend)

Ethan Freeman (the first Jewish actor in history to perform the role of The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Jekyll and Hyde)

Daniella Rabbani (Ocean's 8, God Friended Me, The Americans, Appropriate Behavior, Floating Sunflowers, Bridge and Tunnel and Laughs. Star of the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene)

Shimi Goodman (Chicago, Evita, Singing in the Rain, Into the Woods) and Christopher Hamilton aka piano and tenor duo Tiano.

Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Normal Heart)

Rebecca Wicking (Into the Woods, Rent, Hair, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Annie Get Your Gun)

Estee Stimler musical Theatre book and lyrics writer and ambassador of Jewish activism organisation Stand With Us

The event organised and hosted by Dannii Cohen (host of Musical Theatre based radio show Behind the Mirror of Music) will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com from 8pm UTC



