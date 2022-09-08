Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jesse Eisenberg to Host Rattlestick Theater Season Jam Featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Edward Astor Chin & More

Sep. 08, 2022  

Rattlestick Theater will celebrate the launch of their 28th season via their 'Season Jam' hosted by Rattlestick alumni playwright/actor Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, The Revisionist). Participating artists include Edward Astor Chin (The Headlands), Basil Kreimendahl (We're Gonna Be Okay, Orange Julius), Dael Orlandersmith (Until the Flood, Yellowman), a.k. payne (love i awethu further, Dwellers), Arturo Luís Soria (Ni Mi Madre, The Blacklist), Andrea Syglowski (Queens, How to Get Away With Murder), May Treuhaft-Ali (SHHHH, ABCD), Minghao Tu (FOR THE SMOG IS RISING, A Fistful of Trespassing), and Jennifer Westfeldt (Friends with Kids, Ira & Abby, Kissing Jessica Stein). All proceeds will directly support Rattlestick artists and their work this season.

"Rattlestick is the home of so many of my favorite memories in the theater - as an actor, as a writer, and most of all, as an audience member. It's the epitome of cool downtown theater." - Jesse Eisenberg

The event will be followed by a reception in Rattlestick's courtyard where guests can mingle with Rattlestick artists over drinks and - you guessed it - toast and jam.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: September 14th at 7:00pm

WHERE: Offered in person at Rattlestick Theater - 224 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10014, and virtually HERE

SPECIAL DEAL: 50% discount for artists and students. Use 'JAM50' when checking out.
*Limited quantities available*


About Rattlestick Theater

Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works in partnership with community organizations that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture. Notable productions include Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre, Mansa Ra's In The Southern Breeze, Jonathan Payne & Martin Boross's Addressless, Diana Oh's {mylingerieplay}, Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, Samuel D. Hunter's The Few and Lewiston/Clarkston, Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist, Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy, and Martyna Majok's Ironbound.

Rattlestick Theater produces mainstage productions; creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft; and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.

Keep Up with Rattlestick Theater

www.rattlestick.org

