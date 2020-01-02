Jeannine Kaspar Will Lead MSTRIAL At New World Stages

Jeannine Kaspar will take over the starring role of Karen Lukoff in MsTRIAL at New World Stages beginning January 3, 2020. The role was originally played by Christine Evangelista who is leaving MsTRIAL to return to shooting "The Walking Dead." Tickets are $49- $89 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

Internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris plays to win, both in and out of court. For Karen Lukoff, John's young attractive associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone-including the audience-to question what they know about desire, consent, winning, and losing.

MsTRIAL is written by Dep Kirkland and directed by Rick Andosca and began performances on November 14 preceding its opening on December 4, 2019. When it was called "Law & Order meets John Grisham" New York Theatre Guide; " A topically pertinent new play." Theater Pizzazz; "Kirkland is paying unflinching attention to male behavior" NY Stage Review; "Kirkland fully unpacks his themes and leaves us with some disturbing questions." TheaterMania; "MsTrial raises some important questions." TalkinBroadway.

Ms. Kaspar will join Janie Brookshire (Broadway's The Philanthropist. TV's "Blue Bloods"), Dep Kirkland (TV's " Twin Peaks," "Law & Order"), Alan Trinca (NY: Friends The Musical Parody. Regional: A Clockwork Orange), Gayle Samuels (Broadway's Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) and understudies Bill Coyne (NY: L'il Abner) and Gerald McCullouch (TV: CBS' "CSI." European Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar).

The creative team includes: Set Design by Bill Clarke (Broadway's A Walk In The Woods, Abby's Song), Costume Design by Mimi Maxmen (Broadway's Uncle Vanya. Film: Perestroika), Lighting Design by Mitchell Fenton (Broadway's Swing!. New York: Little Miss Sunshine). Judy Henderson (Casting), Erin Cass (Production Stage Manager) and Perry Street Theatricals (General Manager) MsTRIAL is produced by Maija Anttila.

