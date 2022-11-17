Jeannette Bayardelle, Amber Ardolino & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH CAREY at Sony Hall
Accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra, the cast will sing Christmas classics such as "Silent Night", "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "O, Holy Night".
What better way to celebrate Christmas, than a Broadway all-star original arrangement of iconic Mariah Carey holiday songs with a huge orchestra? The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will return to Sony Hall with a holiday spectacular on December 5th.
The Broadway Sings concert series reimagines, rearranges, and re-orchestrates the tunes of pop superstars to fit the strengths of major Broadway stars. Landed on Playbill's "Best of the Year" lists for multiple years in a row, the series has incorporated over 300 Broadway performers, including 30 Tony Awards nominees.
This time, Broadway Sings is bringing holiday spirits to New York with Mariah Carey's groundbreaking holiday albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. The cast of major Broadway stars features Tony Award Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Amber Ardolino (Funny Girl), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Keri René Fuller (Six), and more.
Accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra, the cast will sing Christmas classics such as "Silent Night", "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "O, Holy Night". Watch past Broadway Sings performances here:
WHEN AND WHERE:
Sony Hall | 235 W 46th St. | New York, NY 10036
Monday, December 5th | Doors: 6:00pm / Show: 8:00pm | Event Page
