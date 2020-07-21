Janine Divita Replaces Ashley Loren in Play Reading Fridays' RED LIGHT WINTER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Previously announced Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!; Jekyll & Hyde) will no longer star as Christina in Play Reading Fridays' production of "Red Light Winter" benefiting The Actors Fund. Ms. Loren had to leave the production due to a last minute family emergency.

Producer Tim Realbuto said in a statement "We absolutely adore Ashley and wish her and her family the very best during this difficult time. We can't wait to work with her sometime in the near future!"

Janine DiVita (The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Anything Goes; Grease) will now play Christina opposite the previously announced Joe Carroll (Bandstand; Romeo and Juliet). They will also be joined by newly announced Kahil Gonzalez-Garcia ("The Newsroom") as Davis.

The virtual reading will be directed by Alison Tanney. Stage directions will be read by Erin Leddy. The technical director is Michael Redman.

Producers of 'Play Reading Fridays', Tanney and Realbuto, created the bi-monthly reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, and "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton.

"Red Light Winter" is the story of two best friends, Matt (Carroll) and Davis (Gonzalez-Garcia), who travel to Amsterdam's Red Light District and how their relationship is tested when they meet a young prostitute named Christina (Divita).

The story of obsession, sex and betrayal first premiered at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2005 before moving Off-Broadway to The Barrow Street Theatre.

'Play Reading Fridays' will present the show this coming Friday, July 24th at 7:00pm. The reading will be followed by a Q&A with the cast, director and playwright Adam Rapp.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

